Mustafa Aktas shares his life story for the first time

This is the first time Mustafa Aktas has spoken about his life and kebab empire in public.

So after 25 years of running Mustafa's Kebabs, why does he want to share it now?

It could be that the Mr Aktas has fulfilled one of his dreams — to set up the first drive-through kebab store in Australia.

Or maybe it’s to celebrate his children’s achievements.

His children — Harun, 20, Kaan, 33, and Hatice, 31 — have followed in their father’s footsteps and manage his five restaurants in Shepparton and Geelong.

But the 56-year-old hasn’t really needed the publicity anyway.

Everyone around town would recognise the Mustafa brand.

And whether you're north or south, there’s a Mustafa's Kebabs nearby.

Even if you decide to eat at one of the ‘competitors’, such as Kebab Boyz or Healthy Choice Kebabs, there's no need to feel bad.

They aren’t competitors at all.

Both are run by his nieces and nephews.

But even so, Mr Aktas doesn’t see anyone else as competition.

“I always tell my kids not to be jealous of someone else — you are you,” he says.

And it's evident Mr Aktas is driven by old-school family values and the lessons of his Muslim faith.

“If you help me today, I won’t forget,” he said.

“I’ll help you one day.”

And whether it be his family, his workers, his sign-maker or his electrician, he remembers each and every favour and endeavours to return them all.

“It’s how my father taught me,” Mr Aktas said.

These lessons started in Eskisehir, a small Turkish village wedged between Istanbul and Ankara, where he was born.

He traded simple living for the big smoke.

As an 18-year-old, he hopped on a plane for the first time in his life in 1982, flying to Sydney to join his family, who had already migrated from Turkey.

Humble beginnings: Mustafa Aktas with his children Kaan and Hatice at the Vaughan St shop in 1995, a year after it opened.

He came wanting to study accounting, but ended up working in hospitality instead for the next decade.

And while he liked the big city, his former life in Turkey beckoned.

He was reminded of it when people in Sydney told him about a small town called Shepparton.

“People told me it’s green, there are lots of farmers, and it’s quiet,” Mr Aktas said.

He travelled to the irrigation town for a holiday and a quick bit of work in 1993, and it reminded him of his home village back in Turkey.

Mr Aktas, his wife Sevil, and his two young children moved soon after.

He wanted to start a business, and having hospitality experience, noticed there weren’t many options for food.

“There was just one kebab shop in Shepparton, and farms," Mr Aktas said.

So he set out to bring his version of the Turkish staple to the people of Shepparton — grilled meat joined with a fresh salad and sauce and wrapped in a soft flat bread.

With his wife and brothers by his side, he set up a store on Vaughan St in 1994, and they worked day and night.

The restaurant was called “Shepparton Kebabs” — but not for long.

A loyal customer and sign-maker, called David, had a flash of inspiration while dining there.

“He’s eating a jumbo kebab, and says I’ll bring you a present,” Mr Aktas said.

The present was a timber sign that said “Mustafa Kebabs”.

The name stuck, and business grew.

Over the following 30 years, Mr Aktas opened a total of 15 kebab stores, mainly across northern Victoria.

But like any growing enterprise, it didn’t come without its challenges.

He arrived in Shepparton speaking limited English, and needed to navigate tax and payroll documents.

But he showed his persistence — with the help of his wife and his friends, he practised each day, and within three years he was fluent.

Another more pressing challenge has been keeping his food fresh and consistent across restaurants.

Five restaurants in Victoria: Mustafa Aktan has no regrets.

And that’s why his biggest concern was serving kebabs in a drive-through.

Until the end of last year, he didn’t think it would be possible.

“I’m thinking customers should only wait two or three minutes,” Mr Aktas said.

“But what happens if someone gives me the order of four combination packs and two HSPs (halal snack packs)?

“I was worried.”

That didn’t stop Mr Aktas from setting the goal.

His son Harun said when the family would drive down Wyndham St, Mr Aktas would point at the drive-through building — once home to KFC and then Oliver's — and say "I'm going to open up a shop there".

He said it for the last time on July 21 last year.

Because on July 23 — two days later — the previous restaurant closed overnight without notice, and Mustafa's moved in.

Mr Aktas needed someone to manage it, and he wanted his son Harun to do it.

But it wasn’t a shoe-in.

“My dad says to me ‘I’m going to get the shop’, but he has already got the shop,” Harun said.

“He asked me if I thought I could do it.

“I said: even if I can’t run it, I’ll be there by your side and I’ll be one of your employees.

“He said: all right, the shop’s already leased.”

It was a tried and tested process — Mr Aktas approached his older son Kaan a decade earlier in the same way when he asked him to manage the Numurkah Rd restaurant, which has since been sold.

And like Kaan, Harun was trained up by his father.

And he has been managing the drive-through since it opened in November last year.

Mr Aktas's biggest lesson to his children is to focus on the food, and the rest will sort itself out.

“I tell my kids — first, give them nice, healthy food and the people will be happy,” he said.

“And don't worry, the money will come.”

Harun gushes about his father’s work ethic and attitude to life, saying the opportunity to manage the restaurant has been a “huge honour”.

“He's definitely a role model,” Harun said.

“I haven’t met someone who works as much as him.

“He has no fear of failure, and believes in helping people.

“I would be happy if I even came close to what my dad has.”

Father and son: Mustafa Aktas with son Harun Aktas, who manages the drive-thru restaurant on Goulburn Valley Highway.

But it’s not a hands-off approach — Mr Aktas still has plans for his namesake business.

One is to introduce three-and-a-half-minute takeaway Turkish pizzas in the drive-through, which is happening in the next few weeks.

But he’s not as involved in the day-to-day as he once was, thanks to his children.

Mr Aktas's older son Kaan, who manages the two restaurants in Geelong, has mostly taken over the business with the help of his partner Louise, and has been responsible for recent successes.

And now with Harun managing the drive-through, his older sister Hatice running the Gozleme restaurant in Shepparton, and their younger brother Hakan, 17, also looking get involved, Mr Aktas can finally put his feet up.

“There’s a lot more that my dad wants to do,” Harun said.

“But that’s where me and my sister and my brother come into play.

“We tend to relax a bit and tell him to slow down.”

So maybe that’s why Mr Aktas has decided to share his story.

Maybe, after all these years, he’s finally got time.

“I come to the restaurant, then I go home, read a book, walk, and then come back,” Mr Aktas said.

“I live like this and I’m happy with my life.”