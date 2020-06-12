Driving tests are resuming Monday, but the backlog could extend into September

Learner drivers whose P plate dreams were crushed by the COVID-19 shutdown can now expect a phone call.

Starting Monday, VicRoads will be reaching out and rescheduling the 55 000 driving tests and 100 000 licensing appointments that were postponed across the state.

The enormous backlog is expected to keep testing officers flat out until September.

For at least four weeks, safety measures will be intense — no more than three people in a car, temperature testing required, and mandatory masks, gloves and disposable seat covers.

The tough safety measures were put in place by the Australian Services Union and all personal protective equipment will be provided by VicRoads.

The news was welcomed by Shepparton-Mooroopna driving instructors, but there was also frustration at a lack of details.

Six temporary testing sites will be set up — but VicRoads does not know where.

The News questioned the Minister for Roads’ office and discovered all locations were expected to be Melbourne-based.

Due to the enormous backlog, 200 new test evaluators will be hired — but they will not be hitting the passenger seat for several months.

Hygiene practices will be strict, but there are no guidelines for instructors whose cars are often used by learners to take their tests.

Anne's Driving School instructor Anne Bell said the announcement was good news for learners whose tests were cancelled.

“It is big news for us, but they’re only resuming the postponed tests, which means all the kids who’ve turned 18 since March won’t be getting tested for a while,” Ms Bell said.

“I am slightly frustrated because we’ve been informed nothing until this morning and have no guidelines hygiene-wise. It’s Thursday lunchtime and the tests resume Monday — driving instructors are a big part of the testing process and it would have been nice to get a bit more consultation on this.”

During the shutdown, more than 2000 learners were given special approval to undergo their tests if they faced undue hardship from not having their learner's permit or licence.

Those wanting an automatic licence were still able to complete their test in Shepparton, but anyone after a manual licence had to go to Werribee.

Two of Ms Bell’s students received special approval.

One was forced to take the local automatic test despite the fact she owned a manual car,

“She took that test under hardship, and now she needs to get an automatic car to drive. I offered VicRoads to use my car for the test, but they wouldn’t allow it,” Ms Bell said.

During the shutdown, tests could only be conducted in VicRoads vehicles — and VicRoads did not provide a single manual vehicle for use in the hardship tests in Northern Victoria, according to Ms Bell.

Shepparton Driving School instructor Steve Dyke also had a student make the trek to Werribee.

“I had one kid go down that I know of and he passed, which is good because Werribee is busier than here,” Mr Dyke said.

“The kids were definitely bummed out when the tests stopped.”

Mr Dyke estimated one in 15 of his students failed on their first attempt at the test and said a lot more youngsters were capable of passing on their first go than people thought.