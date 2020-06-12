Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

Should Sharon Punni-Khakh be dead?

She’ll never really know.

Because the only ones with the answers already are – her mother brutally stabbed; her father horrifically self-immolated.

A murder, a suicide and a bequest to their daughter; a life sentence of nightmare memories.

In 2006 the then 19-year-old had reluctantly gone shopping with a friend; only agreeing after her mother also encouraged her to go, waving the friends off from her front door.

Two hours later, Sanambir Punni, known affectionately as Sam, was killed by her husband, by Sharon's father.

He then strapped himself into the driver's seat of a car at the rear of the property and set himself alight.

It was the horrific climax of a family history already scarred by domestic violence.

A surreal scenario Sharon watched – over and over – as her mother suffered in silence, with her own family urging to her to stay in the marriage and “make it work”.

Then one of them screamed at her – “it’s all your fault, why did you leave”? – screamed at her by a relative as she was escorted by police to the crime scene.

Those words would later lose some of their damnation when she was told by police investigators the murder had been premeditated by her father.

And planned for two – not one.

At the time, the only other person living in the home was Sharon; and if she had not gone out she too could be; would be, dead.

Sharon Punni-Khakh's mother, Sanambir Punni, known affectionately as Sam.

Fifteen years on, Sharon is still healing; will forever be healing.

But she can no longer be silent.

The Kialla woman has just released My Untold Truth, a biographical short story on Amazon and Kindle recounting her experiences growing up in a violent home.

It is a story she has kept buried deep, too painful to tell.

But it’s a story; a warning, that might save lives – even one life – and that’s more than Sharon can hope for.

Originally from England, where she lived with her parents and younger brother, Sharon’s family life looked “happy and normal” from the outside.

While she had a largely westernised upbringing, both parents came from severely structured, traditional Indian backgrounds.

The UK street they lived on was a bustling metropolis of Indian families, with her grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins nearby neighbours.

But behind closed doors, it was a vastly different world.

She was nine years old when she had her first panic attack.

That was the first time she saw her father punch her mother.

“It wouldn’t register in my head, what had happened,” she recalled. “After that, I was a very scared child, on edge all the time.”

Sharon’s eyes were opened, and she began noticing other signs of domestic violence towards her mother, including emotional abuse and control which left Sam largely cut off from friends, family and a normal life.

When she began studying a beauty course, her husband tried to stop her.

On the rare occasion Sharon’s mother would answer back or stand her ground, she was often inflicted with physical violence.

Living in fear from a young age, Sharon became more vocal as she grew up.

But as she began to defend her mother, she too became a target of her father’s abuse.

“He slapped me several times, and punched me once,” Sharon said.

“One time, when I told him what he was doing was wrong, he threw me out of the house, and I stayed with my grandparents for a couple months.”

Sam Punni with her daughter Sharon Punni-Khakh.

Sharon’s mother eventually confided that she had thought of leaving her husband.

“I had always been too scared to ask, but one day I said, ‘Why are you with him? He's a horrible person’,” Sharon said.

Sam then broke down and told her daughter she had gone to her family, asking for help, but they had told her to go back to her husband and “try harder” to make it work.

Looking back, Sharon believed her extended family’s highly traditional Indian cultural values, which she said often favoured men over women, prevented Sam from escaping.

“They told her to change the way she was, and he would change too,” Sharon said.

Despite the horrors experienced in her marriage, Sam had still managed to build her own business, running a beauty salon from home.

Sharon can still remember the moment her world came crashing down.

In the middle of the shopping trip with her friend, she received a frantic phone call from her grandparents.

“They told me to come home because there was a fire at my house and the police wouldn’t let them in. And my mum wasn’t answering their phone calls.”

Sharon hung up the phone and burst into tears; knowing something was horribly wrong.

As her friend organised a ride home, she began ringing her mum, her calls going straight to voicemail.

Stumbling out of the car as soon as they arrived, Sharon was stopped by police.

“I just thought my father had hit her,” she said.

“Then they said, ‘no, she’s been murdered’.”

Despite her father’s violence, she had never imagined he’d go this far.

“Eventually I asked, ‘Where is he? Has he been arrested’?” she said.

The police then told Sharon how her father had taken his own life.

“To be honest, I didn’t shed a single tear because of that,” she said.

“I felt like he took the easy way out because he knew there would be consequences.”

Once the police investigations were completed funerals were held for both her parents.

She didn’t attend her father’s.

And then, suddenly, it was over, the world kept moving on.

But Sharon knows she was pushed back into “normal life” too soon.

“I was made to go to work and told everything would be fine, I should just start living my life again,” she said.

“That’s when I started feeling very alone.”

Sharon began to notice a change in the way she was treated by the Indian community.

She was often singled out, told no-one would want to marry her after what happened to her mother.

Her friends also started to back away, some cutting her off.

“My best friend stopped talking to me and I was very confused,” she said.

“One day he dropped off a letter for me at work.

“It said, ‘My mum told me to stay away from you because of what happened’.”

Despite counselling and anti-depressants, Sharon’s mental health began to spiral out of control, her panic attacks increasing and depression setting in.

Haunted by memories of the murder and abandoned by her community, she continued to decline to the point she was self-harming.

At times, life seemed too painful to live.

“I tried to take my own life a number of times, but I either didn’t succeed or I would, at the last second, get too scared,” she said.

Like her mother, “I had no support and I felt I couldn't handle it anymore. I just wanted the pain to stop.”

Just in time, she was thrown a lifeline – her husband, Suman Khakh.

Hailing from Kialla, Suman had Indian family in England and had bumped into Sharon several times on the Indian wedding circuit.

They instantly hit it off and Sharon moved to Australia before marrying Suman in 2011.

She admits she had fears about marriage after witnessing her mother’s experiences.

“Before we got married, I was very clear with him about a few things,” she said.

“I told him, ‘If you ever lay your hand on me, I will leave'. Not that I thought he would, but I felt like I needed to say it.

“My husband is an angel; he has been my biggest support.”

Today Sharon runs Belmirah Beauty Lounge and the couple is raising daughters Shanaya, 7, Azariya, 4, and Marliya, 2.

The first initials of the girls’ names spell out ‘Sam’ in honour of Sharon’s mother.

When her eldest daughter asks about her grandma, whose photos hang around the house, Sharon feels a twinge of sadness they will never meet.

As for Sharon’s father – she doesn’t think of him.

“I don’t have photographs, I don’t have anything of his,” she said.

“I can’t even picture him anymore.”

When she first moved to Kialla, Sharon would struggle to answer when locals asked about her parents.

“I’d say, ‘they’re fine’ or ‘they passed away in a car accident’. I had been told the truth was too shameful to share,” she said.

But in the past two years, she has discovered the power of her story to create change.

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth.

In just four weeks it reached more than 400 people and been read in eight countries.

For two weeks it was number two in Amazon bestsellers in the dysfunctional relationship category; and number five in parenting and families.

“To be honest I wasn’t expecting the response I got,” she said.

“I said to my husband, ‘If it reaches 30 people, I’ll be more than happy with that, because it was a big thing for me to tell my story. Because I’ve kept it inside for so long.

“I’ve already had so many women get in touch to tell me my story gave them the courage to also speak out.

“The main thing I want to do is help others. Because my mum suffered in silence.”

My Untold Truth is available on Amazon and Kindle for $1.

All proceeds from the book will go to charities working to end domestic violence.

If you feel unsafe or are concerned for someone’s safety, call 000 or contact police.

For confidential crisis support, information and accommodation, call Safe Steps 24/7 family violence response line on 1800 015 188.

For confidential phone help and referral, contact 1800RESPECT, the National Sexual Assault, Family and Domestic Violence Counselling Line on 1800 737 732.

For a specialist LGBTIQ family violence service, contact W|Respect on 1800 LGBTIQ (1800 542 847) or visit withrespect.org.au

Men’s Referral Service is available by calling 1300 766 491.

If you or someone you know needs help now, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.