Police search for missing Shepparton woman Molly Ramage

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing 21-year-old Shepparton woman, Molly Ramage.

Molly was last seen at 3pm on Tuesday, June 9 in Shepparton.

Police have concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character.

Molly has a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes and a number of tattoos, including a sleeve tattoo on her left arm.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

She may be driving a silver Daihatsu with distinctive pink rims and may have travelled to the Melbourne area.

Police have also released an image of Molly in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

