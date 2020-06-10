Shepparton woman shares endometriosis struggles

Behind Tess Nicholson's radiant smile is a story of pain.

The Kialla woman went from running marathons to struggling to stand do the dishes, but it would take years to discover the cysts covering her ovaries, bladder and bowel.

It was not until she was 30 that Mrs Nicholson was diagnosed with endometriosis.

“I had a really long and difficult journey through my 20s, trying to understand what was wrong with me, and through that came a lot of medical advice that made me feel weak,” Mrs Nicholson said.

“I got put on antidepressants at times, when really I was just complaining about pain.

“I thought maybe there was something wrong with me that wasn't physical.”

Experiencing uncontrollable and unexplained pain, Mrs Nicholson was searching for answers amid a cloud of shame.

“I have to admit that, as health conscious as I am, I never even considered that I could have endometriosis,” she said.

“I didn't know about it, I didn't know what it was.

“Every woman's cycle is different, and my periods, yes they were hard, but I thought that was normal.”

After countless visits to the doctor, Mrs Nicholson was finally booked in for an ultrasound, but only a week out, she found herself in an emergency situation.

“I had a cyst on my ovary — the size of my ovary — burst,” she said.

“The pain and the sickness that I felt, I knew there was something seriously wrong inside, and that ultrasound confirmed that.”

From there things moved quickly.

She went under for a laparoscopy — exploratory keyhole surgery — which was expected to take half an hour.

“I woke up five-and-a-half hours later to this beautiful lady holding my hand and she said, ‘we had to pull you out, we still didn't finish your surgery, you have the most severe case of endo I've ever seen’," Mrs Nicholson said.

“I was happy, I didn't care what she'd said. I was just like, ‘I'm not making this up in my head'.”

For weeks Mrs Nicholson was stoked to have a diagnosis, without actually recognising what it meant.



“That surgery actually set me up for quite a difficult year ahead, because they had created a lot of scar tissue — and endometriosis loves scar tissue,” she said.

“I didn't know what I was dealing with and there was no-one there to tell me.

“They said, ‘you've got endometriosis’, but what that meant, again, it wasn't talked about.

“That year and a bit was probably as difficult as the lead-up to my first surgery in terms of pain. I didn't ever get relief. In fact, it got remarkably worse at times.”

The one thing she was told was, if you want to have children, do it now.

Mrs Nicholson and her now husband, Jarrod, started trying.



“That scared us, it was a conversation but we brought it forward,” she said.

“We weren't getting anywhere and that pushed us into looking at IVF, so we tried, we tried that, we tried AI, and we were unsuccessful and I was in pain, beyond what I can probably express.”

Even with a diagnosis of stage four endometriosis, Mrs Nicholson was not taken seriously. A male GP even told her, "you're a woman, you're going have to tough it out".

That was the turning point that made her reach out for help.

Mrs Nicholson found Amanda Waaldyk from women's health practice Angea — a space for women to openly share their experiences and try complementary treatments including Chinese medicine and acupuncture — who put her on to a new surgeon.

Less than 18 months after Mrs Nicholson's first surgery, Simon Gordon at Endo Health decided they had to go back in.

Moving home to Kialla after the operation to recover, surrounded by the couple's support network, Mrs Nicholson was initially fearful she would be met by a lack of understanding.

“It took four weeks, probably more, with a lot of help to recover, but this time I knew what to do, and this time there were people on social media like Emma the Wiggle talking about it,” she said.

“Then I got probably three months into my recovery and I ran for the first time in seven years — I was out gardening on my feet for 10 hours at a time.”

While she recovered, parenthood plans were put on hold.

“We focused on my recovery and building a life, rather than having something else being in control of us,” Mrs Nicholson said.

“It tore me apart, a lot of the decision to stop the baby-trying was because I couldn't burden that hatred for myself any longer and the constant loss, I felt like I was such a letdown.”

Six months after her second surgery, at 4 am on the couple's wedding day, Mrs Nicolson did a pregnancy test.

There were double lines, so she did another before waking up her soon-to-be husband, who responded "you're joking, darl".

Mrs Nicholson is proud of her body, what it has been through and what it has achieved.

“When I first fell pregnant I was very excited about the pregnancy, but most importantly, I was elated by the idea that my body has healed,” she said.



“That there were surgeries, and that there were things that I could do in my lifestyle and complementary ways to build health and manage endometriosis and because of that, I fell pregnant.

“I went into this whole endo journey, not even knowing if I wanted to be a mother, knowing though that I wanted to be out of pain and in fact that's actually where I got to. I got to be that woman and I got a bonus pregnancy, a miracle.”

With Mr Nicholson by her side, she has regained her strength, but she accepts the future holds more surgeries and a likely hysterectomy.

But that will not cure Mrs Nicholson.

She cried happy tears when the Federal Government announced a $10 million funding boost for endometriosis research and awareness in April.



“It gives me hope that there is a cure out there, or just a way of living, that you don't feel like you're a ticking time bomb,” she said.

“The biggest thing is that people will be able to understand how to manage it, learn how to talk about it — your peers, your colleagues, people in the medical industry, your husband, your daughters.”

Mrs Nicholson credits her diagnosis to brave women who talk about endometriosis, but while attitudes have shifted she believes the funding will help further reduce the stigma.

“Hopefully one day this conversation will be something that we have with 15-year-old girls and boys,” she said.

“This is a reason that we have life, our wombs, and it just shouldn't be a taboo topic.

“Imagine having that power as a young woman to be able to say, ‘I have a period that has blood clots’, and some will say ‘that's actually not normal, you should get that checked out'. Yeah, then bang, they're in control.”