Ballroom dancing still off the cards for Shepparton’s Sam Brown

Just three months ago, Shepparton’s Sam Brown was leading his partner in a waltz across a dance floor under the eagle eyes of Australia’s top ballroom judges.

Tonight, the local 18-year-old is dancing under the fluorescent lights of Excell Dance Centre, alone except for a laptop.

His dance partner of seven years, Berkley Wood, mirrors his position from a Zoom call on the laptop screen.

Sam and Berkley haven't danced together in person since mid-March.

And they have no idea when they’ll be allowed to again.

Although restrictions are set to lift at gyms and dance studios throughout the region, social distancing rules remain — meaning the pair will be dancing alone for the foreseeable future.

This was set to be Sam and Berkley's breakout year.

They had come close, several times, to representing Australia internationally, but it always seemed like some obstacle got in the way, such as school commitments or age restrictions.

And now, a pandemic.

While they are still practising remotely twice a week, guided by their Melbourne coaches via Zoom, Sam is counting the days until they can be reunited on the dance floor.

“It’s frustrating, because many dance partners we compete against are flatmates or married or living with each other, so they can still practise during isolation,” he said.

“But we can't.”

Sam can still pinpoint the moment he fell in love with ballroom dancing.

He was seven years old, watching his older brother Rod compete in his first Australian championships at Melbourne Arena.

Rod had been introduced to ballroom via Shepparton product Jeremy Garner, who has competed in Dancing With the Stars and toured with ballroom dance company Burn The Floor to the West End and Broadway.

In addition to being ballroom royalty, Mr Garner has a passion for bringing ballroom to the bush, and started coaching at Grahamvale Primary School while Sam’s brother was a student there.

It sparked a passion for the creative art form, which soon saw Rod strutting his stuff competitively.

“Seeing him compete — the applause, the spotlight, the music and energy — I knew I wanted to give it a go too,” Sam said.

Before he knew it, Sam was also being trained by Mr Garner.

Just two years later, after competing in several small regional ballroom events, Sam made it to his first national competition, the Australian DanceSport Championship.

It is the biggest ballroom competition in Australia, and Sam can still remember the feeling of nervous excitement as he took to that massive dance floor in front of 1200 pairs of eyes.

From there it was only onwards and upwards, and a year later he was paired with Berkley, a Bendigo-based dancer he met at a Melbourne dance competition.

“The coaches thought we’d be a good match to dance together, as we were at the same level and had the ability to learn and improve — plus we just got along,” he said.

By 2015, the pair was travelling to Melbourne twice a week for training.

Mr Garner continued to teach Sam and Berkley ballroom (waltzes, foxtrots and tangos) and Latin American dancing (samba, rumba and cha cha).

And Pam Courts stepped in as coach for the New Vogue section, an Australian dance form from the 1930s, which has become a key section of the national ballroom scene.

Spending hours practising together each week, Sam said he and Berkley had formed a fast friendship, which had made them a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor.

“We have to be very in tune with each other because we have no idea what is going to happen on the night,” he said.

“It can be easy to hit other couples, so we often have to change the steps in a routine or alter our direction to avoid them.

“I’m leading, so Berkley needs to follow whatever changes I make. And because we can’t talk while we dance, she needs to understand what I’m trying to do without words.”

While ballroom may not be the most traditional pursuit for a boy from rural Victoria, Sam has been open about his love for the art form from a young age.

“I told my school friends from the beginning and they’ve always respected it. I can’t recall ever being teased about it,” he said.

“Thankfully, it’s a lot more accepted these days. Whereas my brother danced from year six but only felt he could tell a few close friends about it in year 11.

“But ballroom is just like any other sport, it takes incredible hand-eye co-ordination, agility and balance.”

The couple has had several chances to represent Australia in world championships throughout the years.

“Last year we made it as world reps for under 21s but because I was fast-tracking a year 12 subject, I couldn’t go,” Sam said.

“Four years ago we also had a chance when the couple who beat us couldn’t make it, but unfortunately they didn’t tell us in time for us to go.

“A year later, we won for under 16s, but we couldn’t go once again because we would have been over 16 by the time the world championships came around.”

This was going to be the lucky year for Sam and Berkley — if coronavirus hadn't gotten in the way.

“The big national championship at the end of the year has been cancelled, and we have no idea when the next comp could be,” Sam said.

“So in the meantime, we'll just keep practising from home.

“But the moment social distancing rules lift, Berkley and I are going to meet up and dance as much as we can. We miss it so much.”