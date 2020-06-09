Shepparton unit engulfed by flames

A unit along Railway Parade in Shepparton was fully engulfed by fire earlier this afternoon.

A Country Fire Authority spokesperson confirmed CFA crews were called to the address at around 2.40pm today following reports of a house fire.

The fire was contained to one unit at the address, with the home fully engulfed by flames when CFA crews arrived.

The fire was brought under control just after 3pm.

Two CFA units from Shepparton attended the scene along with police, Ambulance Victoria and power crews.

Railway Parade was blocked to traffic, between Middleton St and Knight St, for a number of hours following the blaze as police remained on scene.

The investigation into the cause remains ongoing.