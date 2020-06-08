We Go Together: Tash and Mya

It might sound like an episode of noughties icon The Saddle Club but Tash Rogers and Mya Raven-Luck's friendship has lasted beyond the stables.

Tash:

I am 28 and a horse trainer and florist in Euroa surrounded by plenty of horses.



I met Mya via her mum in 2011, when she was just 12 years old.

Her mum drove into my driveway to ask if I gave riding lessons after seeing I had horses in my paddocks. Lucky I did and our friendship grew.

Mya was always a lot more mature for her age, she was a determined kid and we got along from day one.

Starting off with me being a coach to her and her horse Cupid, Mya and my friendship grew over the years and I watched her grow up from preteen to an even more mature adult.

I’d say Mya is my little sister I never had.

When Mya went to university and I moved away we drifted apart but we have recently rekindled our friendship.

We both support each other in daily life and through bigger things, we have the ability to talk to each other about anything.

I couldn’t be more proud of who she is and to see the person she has become, she’s been through a lot for someone at such a young age.

She’s one of the strongest people I know.

I admire her strength, kindness and her ability to tell things how they are - you always know where you stand.

We are more similar than different, our sense of humour, love for good food and we are both always up for a road trip.

We're both huge animal lovers and the fact we both probably prefer them to other people . . . sometimes.

I wouldn't change a thing about her.



Mya:

I'm 21 years old and a fourth year university student currently living in Euroa.

I met Tash when my mum pulled into her driveway and asked Tash’s mum if her daughter would be my horse riding instructor.

At first she was like an authority figure to me, she was my instructor so for the first half of our relationship I idolised her.

She was probably about 18-19 then, now she’s 28 and I feel like we’ve basically watched each other grow up.

The influence we’ve had on each other is so obvious when we’re together, we joke that she raised me but in so many ways she did.

I honestly don’t know where I’d be without her love and support, she means the world to me.

She’s been successful at everything she’s done since I’ve known her.

I’m so proud of her for taking on so much, she tries her heart out at everything she does and I think that’s a massively admirable trait.

We used to road trip almost weekly, we’ve spent a lot of time together and the trust and understanding we’ve built is my favourite thing.

We have the same warped, morbid sense of humour and extremely whacked out coping mechanisms, plus a mutual love for gin, red wine, horses and snacks

I honestly can’t think of a way we’re explicitly different, beside the fact that she’s horrible at being vegetarian.

The biggest argument we've ever had is what to have for lunch but we always settle on a large Maccas meal or chip sandwiches.

If there was anything I’d change about Tash, I'd give her more confidence in herself, she’s extremely talented but she doubts herself too much.

I’d also like to remind her she has time, life’s the longest thing you’ll ever do!

From when I started maybe Year 11 or 12 I didn’t see much, maybe any of Tash until this year, my fourth year of university.

Tash was massively there for me when I lost my mum. Mum knew she would be and it makes me really happy that we’re back together, I know mum would be, too.

She’s so talented and so cool, she’s been such a massive influence in my life and I wouldn’t alter her for the world.