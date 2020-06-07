GV Health doctors wearing crazy socks for mental health

Goulburn Valley Health's doctors have knocked everyone's socks off by putting their own on show.

Staff wore an array of colourful, quirky and mismatched socks on Friday for CrazySocks4Docs — a day which encourages medical staff to have open conversations about their mental health.

Mental health services divisional clinical director Ravi Bhat said the socks were a light way for staff to address a weighty issue.

“I think there's been a long history of doctors and other health care workers not seeking help for themselves, ending up in terrible situations and even dying by suicide,” he said.

“I think this day is an opportunity to help people talk about these things.

“We need to recognise we do have problems and need to ask for help.”

First-year doctor Daniel Woodington said mental health awareness was more important now than ever, as doctors coped with the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's been a stressful time for everyone,” he said.

“It's important to shine a light on mental health, and important to get help early.”

Fellow first-year doctor Naomi Easaw-mamutil said she felt the initiative opened the door for honest conversations with colleagues.

“Starting out work in this kind of climate is a really encouraging and supportive way to do it,” she said.

The initiative was founded a couple of years ago by Melbourne-based cardiologist Geoff Toogood after he battled depression and anxiety.