News

GV Health doctors wearing crazy socks for mental health

By Madi Chwasta

1 of 1

Goulburn Valley Health's doctors have knocked everyone's socks off by putting their own on show.

Staff wore an array of colourful, quirky and mismatched socks on Friday for CrazySocks4Docs a day which encourages medical staff to have open conversations about their mental health.

Mental health services divisional clinical director Ravi Bhat said the socks were a light way for staff to address a weighty issue.

“I think there's been a long history of doctors and other health care workers not seeking help for themselves, ending up in terrible situations and even dying by suicide,” he said.

“I think this day is an opportunity to help people talk about these things.

“We need to recognise we do have problems and need to ask for help.”

First-year doctor Daniel Woodington said mental health awareness was more important now than ever, as doctors coped with the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's been a stressful time for everyone,” he said.

“It's important to shine a light on mental health, and important to get help early.”

Fellow first-year doctor Naomi Easaw-mamutil said she felt the initiative opened the door for honest conversations with colleagues.

“Starting out work in this kind of climate is a really encouraging and supportive way to do it,” she said.

The initiative was founded a couple of years ago by Melbourne-based cardiologist Geoff Toogood after he battled depression and anxiety.

Latest articles

National

Two dead after Victorian house fire

Two people, including a child, are dead after a holiday house fire in regional Victoria also left a number of others injured.

AAP Newswire
National

WA govt nervous after inmate death, rally

The WA government has moved to disconnect the death of an Aboriginal man in custody from the Black Lives Matter movement, saying he had health problems.

AAP Newswire
National

ACT reports first virus case since May 4

The ACT has recorded its first case of COVID-19 case since May 4, bringing the territory’s number of cases to 108.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Teenager bailed following alleged dangerous driving pursuit through Shepparton

A teenager has been bailed despite a magistrate describing his behavior, which included being involved in an alleged police pursuit through Shepparton, as “outrageous” and “unbelievably dangerous”.

Liz Mellino
News

Michael Hudson wanted by police

ECHUCA residents are being urged to keep an eye out for Michael Hudson. The 56-year-old is wanted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.

Ivy Jensen
News

Supermum builds business one stitch at time

After the birth of her second daughter, Elise Gill was drowning in sleep deprivation. Fast forward two years and the hobby she picked up to keep her sane during maternity leave has blossomed into something she never could have imagined. “I was...

Jessica Ball