Police seeking second victim and witnesses to alleged Shepparton assault

Shepparton police are calling for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred along the walking track between Shepparton and Mooroopna earlier this year.

Acting Detective Sergeant Shaun-Maree Brock said the incident occurred about 11.45 am on Sunday, April 26.

A man aged in his 70s was walking along the track, near the KidsTown intersection, when he was allegedly approached by a male in his 40s brandishing a tree branch.

Det Sgt Brock said a conversation occurred between the the two before the man holding the tree branch allegedly approached someone else walking in the area at the time.

“Some sort of conversation or altercation has occurred with the second person,” she said.

Police believe this second victim is aged between 18 and 20.

Act Det Sgt Brock said the accused man then went back to the first victim and allegedly assaulted him, inflicting minor cuts and abrasions.

The man in his 40s was arrested and charged following the alleged incident.

He remains in police custody.

Det Sgt Brock said police were hoping to identify the second victim involved in the incident, and urged that person to come forward and make contact with police.

She said police were also asking any witnesses in the area at the time of the alleged assault to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Brock at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.