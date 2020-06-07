News

Police seeking second victim and witnesses to alleged Shepparton assault

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are calling for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred earlier this year.

1 of 1

Shepparton police are calling for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred along the walking track between Shepparton and Mooroopna earlier this year.

Acting Detective Sergeant Shaun-Maree Brock said the incident occurred about 11.45 am on Sunday, April 26.

A man aged in his 70s was walking along the track, near the KidsTown intersection, when he was allegedly approached by a male in his 40s brandishing a tree branch.

Det Sgt Brock said a conversation occurred between the the two before the man holding the tree branch allegedly approached someone else walking in the area at the time.

“Some sort of conversation or altercation has occurred with the second person,” she said.

Police believe this second victim is aged between 18 and 20.

Act Det Sgt Brock said the accused man then went back to the first victim and allegedly assaulted him, inflicting minor cuts and abrasions.

The man in his 40s was arrested and charged following the alleged incident.

He remains in police custody.

Det Sgt Brock said police were hoping to identify the second victim involved in the incident, and urged that person to come forward and make contact with police.

She said police were also asking any witnesses in the area at the time of the alleged assault to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Brock at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Latest articles

National

Two dead after Victorian house fire

Two people, including a child, are dead after a holiday house fire in regional Victoria also left a number of others injured.

AAP Newswire
National

WA govt nervous after inmate death, rally

The WA government has moved to disconnect the death of an Aboriginal man in custody from the Black Lives Matter movement, saying he had health problems.

AAP Newswire
National

ACT reports first virus case since May 4

The ACT has recorded its first case of COVID-19 case since May 4, bringing the territory’s number of cases to 108.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Teenager bailed following alleged dangerous driving pursuit through Shepparton

A teenager has been bailed despite a magistrate describing his behavior, which included being involved in an alleged police pursuit through Shepparton, as “outrageous” and “unbelievably dangerous”.

Liz Mellino
News

Michael Hudson wanted by police

ECHUCA residents are being urged to keep an eye out for Michael Hudson. The 56-year-old is wanted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.

Ivy Jensen
News

Supermum builds business one stitch at time

After the birth of her second daughter, Elise Gill was drowning in sleep deprivation. Fast forward two years and the hobby she picked up to keep her sane during maternity leave has blossomed into something she never could have imagined. “I was...

Jessica Ball