Paul’s Catholic faith remains a constant amid COVID-19

When the doors of his beloved St Brendan’s Church closed several months ago, Shepparton Catholic Paul White didn’t feel despair.

But simply a sense of peace.

“I was sad we couldn’t gather as a community in a way that has been handed down to us for many centuries,” he said.

“But Christians have faced such adversity many times and with far more direct violence and persecution involved.

“Churches have been burned down, let alone shut — and yet the community survives.

“God has guided us through the darkest of times and will so again.”

Born into a “large and faith-filled family”, Paul saw examples of unshakeable faith in his parents from day one.

None more so than when they brought him and his seven siblings to Australia from England in 1965.

“They didn’t know a single person, but they had a deep trust that God would care for us all,” he said.

After finishing secondary college in Ballarat, Paul spent a couple years in the seminary at Werribee, but soon decided to change paths, opting for a career in public service.

He then worked for the late Bishop of Sandhurst, Very Reverend Joe Grech, before returning to university where he became a Catholic spiritual director — a role he continues in today.

Throughout the years, Paul has also been a faithful attendee of St Brendan’s Parish in Shepparton.

“I love its vibrancy and sense of community,” he said.

“Worship here is a great blend of sacramentality and service.

“Our liturgies cover a variety of styles and preferences — some are quiet and reserved, while others can be loud and more boisterous. There is no ‘one and only one’ way to worship God.

“We also have over 200 people engaged in different voluntary roles and ministries that try to address the needs of the community and our mission.”

While his faith began in the family, it has become personal to Paul over time through his own experience of God.

“I reflect on my life and see God’s hand guiding my path even though at the time I wasn’t often aware of it,” he said.

“I look at the many gifts and blessings I have received — a loving wife and family, skills and opportunities to serve others, security and health.

“There are so many indications of God active in my life every day — if I care to see.”

In the depths of social distancing restrictions, he and wife Sara could attend mass only through online streamed services.

Other areas of church life also had to move online, including prayer meetings and breakfasts with the parish men’s group.

Paul and Sara have also been unable to lead Sunday liturgies at the Mercy Place Ave Maria nursing home along with their parish team.

“We have started writing to the residents of Ave Maria and the religious community where I often lead spiritual retreats near Sydney,” Paul said.

“We are trying to keep in touch with the different communities of which we are a part.”

Paul said reading scripture and personal prayer were the major pillars of his spiritual life at present.

“I undertake these every day, but not in a set program,” he said.

“I may find myself praying in the garden or thanking God when reading something encouraging in the news; or again when I answer a call from friends or family.

“My wife and I always stop before the evening meal and give thanks for all that God has given us.

“We reflect at this time on who God blessed us with during the day, what events touched our lives and remember all those who need some special support from a loving God, who is in all things.”

But while COVID-19 may have rocked many aspects of life, it has had no effect on Paul’s faith, which remains solid as a rock.

“God is not confined to the church buildings and nor is the community,” he said.

“His love for us remains the greatest constant.”