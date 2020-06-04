Shepparton mum serves social media trolls a KFC bucket of golden truth

When Kayla Frizzell posted a photo online to celebrate her daughter's first birthday she was not expecting a call from the Department of Human Services.

The Shepparton photographer has now experienced the dark side of social media.

A lover of KFC, Ms Frizzell set up a ‘cake smash’ photoshoot swapping out the cake for a bucket of fried chicken and sides for daughter Mia.

But when she posted the images to her business Facebook page the words ‘no wonder your daughter is fat’ appeared in the comments.

It started with two trolls and escalated to threats and accusations of neglect.

“They said `we're going to call DHS’," Ms Frizzell said.

“The trolls actually impersonated DHS and called me and pretended to be from DHS and rambled off all these lies.

“They said `we know you're from Shepparton, your address’ — they had my mobile number.”

While the mum of two instantly knew the call was a fraud, it was a scary experience which left her concerned for her family's safety.

Ms Frizzell said most of the keyboard warriors appeared to be either mums who thought they knew best or men without children.

“I'm pretty thick-skinned but trolls labeling my child as fat was probably the worst of it mentally,” she said.

“In the first few days I invested too much time, more than I'm proud to admit, just trying to monitor my business, monitor any comments because I'd ban one of them and then another would start.

“My daughter doesn't eat KFC, that was her first taste and that was another thing that annoyed me; these women were assuming that this is what I feed my kids, that I don't feed my kids a normal balanced diet.

“They were leaving reviews on my page, falsely claiming that I abuse my children that I'm a neglectful mother and all of these things that have nothing to do with my business — but it can be damaging.”

The hurtful comments continued and Ms Frizzell's motherly instincts kicked in.

“I thought ‘you know what, we don't deserve to live in a world where this is acceptable’ so I made a stand,” she said.

“My response to the trolls initially was their demeanor, their words are having more impact on young women than a chicken nugget.”

Her business’ name, More Than Words - Photography By Kayla Frizzell is a poignant reminder that she does not believe cyber bullying is something her daughter should grow up to accept.

“I'm trying to move forward so that we don't have to deal with this, so that everyone knows it's not welcome to just go on some random person's photo and leave a nasty comment just because it's a social media,” she said.



“Think before you type.



“Words are doing more damage, social media bullying is doing more damage to the youth than probably ever before, it really needs to be looked at and known that it's not acceptable.”

Now the photos have gone viral and Ms Frizzell has shifted the conversation.

“I have received so much love and support worldwide from America, London, New Zealand, everywhere,” she said.

“Mothers are saying they read my article and they just want to check in, make sure that I'm okay, that's a whole different side of the world which is really beautiful.



“There's other women standing up for me and the negative has turned a positive for me.”