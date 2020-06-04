Gary and Leonie help others with guidance from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As the pandemic shifts the world around them, Gary and Leonie Scott remain grounded in their faith.

From their home in Murchison North, Gary and Leonie live by the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormons).

Being a member of the church involves attending congregation, actively serving and helping others, and studying their religious texts, which include the Bible and The Book of Mormon – Another Testament of Jesus Christ.

And thankfully, the pandemic has not changed too much about their daily practice.

“The only thing that has changed is we haven’t been attending church,” Leonie said.

“The integral parts of our faith remain the same, like showing interest and care to our community, and spending time studying the scriptures.”

It’s nothing short of good timing — at the start of last year, the church launched a home study program internationally to help the congregation members focus on their understanding of the texts.

“In this way, it has prepared me for this time when we have been restricted from our normal fellowship,” Leonie said.

This study is accompanied by daily prayer to God, which Gary and Leonie do together morning and night.

“Our prayers are from the heart and are not written prayers,” Gary said.

“We pray for COVID-19 relief, for understanding as to who we might help, and for our children and grandchildren.”

And they also offer a helping hand for members of their church and the wider community.

“A lot of people are suffering financially, so we reach out,” Gary said.

“I suppose we typically would do that, but now we’re far more aware with COVID-19 that people are suffering.”

The couple has been guided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from a young age.

Gary and Leonie were raised in the religion, and chose to continue their faith into adulthood.

The church has guided them through success and failure, and has given them a great sense of community, not least when they recently swapped Melbourne for the country.

“Settling into a new community is made smoother because of the connections I make with my local congregation,” Leonie said.

“One of the simple joys of attending church in Shepparton has been the enthusiasm of congregational singing — this has lifted me.”

And despite weeks of social distancing, they feel more connected to their faith and others than ever before.

Gary said through prayer, he had been able to put aside daily concerns and focus on what was important.

“It has helped us to be more grounded and less selfish as we focus on the needs of others — my experiences in answers to prayer have mostly been how I might serve others,” he said.

While for Leonie, faith has given her comfort.

“This current hardship is something that will impact on us, though we may not know exactly how,” she said.

“But when I look back on past difficulties, I had held fast to my faith.

“And it helped me through.”