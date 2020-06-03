Students delighted to be back in the classroom after COVID-19 closures

It’s every kid’s dream: staying home instead of going to school.

Well, no, as it turns out.

With our schools reopening after the COVID-19 closures, everyone seems to be delighted to get back into the routine.

And that’s despite a raft of new rules covering everything from smaller groups in the schoolyard to bigger spaces between desks.

Notre Dame College has separated desks and will be sterilising them at the end of each class, while students are encouraged to socially distance at lunchtime when possible.

To complete the protocols, the school has introduced staggered finishing times to prevent students from flocking to their lockers at the same time.

Principal John Cortese said the children had embraced the changes, and classroom learning had been met with an enthusiasm he had not seen in a long time.

“There’s a lot more bubbliness and a love of school life,” he said.

Year 12 student Hollie Daldy agreed, saying she had discovered she learnt better at school.

“I didn’t like online schooling — I struggled for motivation,” she said.

“Being back at school is good, because it’s easier to ask the teacher questions instead of hassling them via email.”

Fellow year 12 student Arnika McGregor felt the same, but also noted how the past few weeks had improved her approach to study.

“It’s been easier to study at home, because I was so used to doing school at home,” she said.

While online learning kept senior students in touch with their subjects and looming exams, teachers were also happy to see the back of it.

Senior head of house and business teacher Leisa Gill said “teachers had to prepare and record lessons, so it took more time than usual”.

“And I’ve also missed the fun and the smiling and the joking,” she said.

“I didn’t have that at home.”

Sanitiser and spray: Notre Dame College year 12 students Hollie Daldy, Nick Rossignuolo and Arnika McGregor are happy to be back in the classroom.

Mooroopna Primary School principal Steven Rogers was equally happy to see his younger students — foundation to year two — back last week.

They have joined students in years three to six who have not been able to learn from home.

“The kids were so excited coming into the gate, and the parents had smiles on their faces as well,” Mr Rogers said.

But some of the younger students have found the new routine a bit tiresome.

“When you haven’t been doing something for a while, imagine trying to concentrate for six hours,” Mr Rogers said.

“Especially for a young person, who has only had one term at school.

“It’s been a big change.”

Other changes for the school include extra cleaning of classrooms, and parents having to drop off and pick up their kids outside the school grounds to allow for social distancing.

But with everything running smoothly so far, Mr Rogers and the staff are looking forward to seeing the other students back in the classroom on Tuesday.

“I spoke to one of our teachers today in the year three to six area, and she’s counting down the days,” he said.