Yorta Yorta leader explains importance of reconciliation

“I was born before ‘67, so I wasn't even counted as a human being when I was born,” Shane Charles says.

“I was eradicated like the vermin, the kangaroos and whatever else was hopping around in their paddocks.”

Much has changed since the 1967 referendum when Australians overwhelmingly voted in favour of amending the constitution to allow the Commonwealth to make laws for indigenous people and include them in the census.

But the Yorta Yorta, Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung man said more must be done to strengthen the relationship between indigenous and non-indigenous people.

Born and bred in Shepparton, Mr Charles is a passionate advocate.

From working in schools and at Camp Jungai to government and corporate roles, the indigenous leader has most recently been appointed co-chair of Reconciliation Victoria.

“I have been in the space of reconciliation since before it started,” Mr Charles said.

“The purpose is to bring cultures together to provide opportunity for the traditional peoples of this country, who are part of the fabric of Australia.

“If you look at the national statistics that have come out, 90 per cent of Australians are for reconciliation but then there's this whole question about what does that look like and how do we do that, we want to but how do we?”

Shane Charles performs a Welcome to Country.

Today marks the end of National Reconciliation Week and Mr Charles said this year's theme, ‘In this together’, carried a vital message.

He believes greater opportunities to learn about indigenous culture will shift attitudes, building acceptance, respect and relationships.

“For me it's about the oldest living culture on the planet; doesn't that mean something?" he said.



“I want people to accept that, have some relationship with it, respect it, but also have that ownership of it as well.

“It's not about the sympathy for Aboriginal people, it's about understanding.”

Mr Charles said truth-telling was an essential part of reconciliation.

“It's a disgrace that everyday Australians don't know the story of the country, the story of knowledge, connection and belonging,” he said.

“I teach culture and I take people out on the country and they walk in my ancestors’ footsteps and that's life-changing because then they get this whole understanding of why this is so important. The whole nation should know this knowledge.

“The first part is having that conversation delivering that truth-telling message and out of that builds, I'd like to think, the relationship moving forward.



“People need to listen but to actually hear, hear it and as hard-hitting as it may be, we've got to be able to come to that understanding and look at it through both lenses and meet at a point.”

Mr Charles's new role includes fostering this collaboration of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples.

“Reconciliation Victoria is uniquely positioned to respond by shining a light on what is possible and appropriate to address inequity in our communities while championing and enabling Aboriginal self-determination,” he said.

With treaty on the horizon, Mr Charles said the Victorian Government's commitment to working towards an agreement with indigenous people was a step in the right direction.

“As Aboriginal people we're always wary of government; it's this merry dance of one step forward and two steps back,” he said.

“We're all very excited as a community to be at the table and hopefully moving forward. There's going to be this whole shift and change but I think reconciliation is one of the key drivers.

“If we're going to do it then let's do it properly.

“Obviously there's going to be some opposition but at least we're at a point where we're talking.”

