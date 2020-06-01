News

New resource from Goulburn Valley LLEN to link youth to industry

By Madi Chwasta

New resource to introduce students to local opportunities: Goulburn Valley LLEN acting executive officer Rebecca Costa-Lowe says the e-book is tailor-made for Goulburn Valley youth.

Shepparton's students can understand their career opportunities despite COVID-19 with the help of a new Goulburn Valley Local Learning and Employment Network online resource.

School to Industry is an e-book which includes more than 400 links to employers and employment information in the Goulburn Valley.

It also features information on how to write a resume, approach job interviews and manage personal social media, as well as virtual industry tours and job-hunting strategies.

Goulburn Murray LLEN acting executive officer Rebecca Costa-Lowe said the resource was developed out of the pandemic, as excursions with local employers and education providers were not possible with social distancing regulations.

“COVID-19 has placed much of that hands-on activity on hold, so we set about compiling the e-book as a resource,” she said.

She said the resource focused on key industries in the region, such as health and community services, agriculture and horticulture, construction, manufacturing and transport.

`School to Industry' resource: The new e-book is available free for Goulburn Valley youth.

Emerging projects are featured, including the Cannatrek medicinal cannabis farm and the Shepparton fish hatchery.

“It's important to know there are opportunities for students right at their doorsteps,” she said.

The resource has gained gotten approval from Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell, who said the region's industry depended on motivated and skilled young people.

“This School to Industry e-book further breaks down the barriers and can help us work together to make this happen,” he said.

● The e-book School to Industry can be found at https://www.gmllen.com.au/resources/schools/

Any industry that would like to be showcased or developed through GV LLEN is welcome to get in touch via email to [email protected]

