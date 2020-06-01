News

Concerns over McDonald’s’ temperature checking employees and lack of hand sanitiser

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Unions have raised concerns over McDonald's' new trial of temperature checks.

1 of 2

A union representative says workers at McDonald's are being invited to buy hand sanitiser off the menu.

2 of 2

Union concerns have been raised over new temperature checks being trialled at McDonald's restaurants across the Greater Shepparton region and workers being left without hand sanitiser — with employees being asked to buy it off the menu instead.

On Wednesday, McDonald's outlets across the Greater Shepparton region started temperature checking employees before they commenced work to determine whether they have a fever, as part of a statewide anti-coronavirus measure. If workers have a temperature about 37.5°C, they are sent home.

The move coincided with the new addition of hand sanitiser on the menu, with all proceeds going towards Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The temperature checks are conducted by managers using infrared thermometers, but unions say the device is an unreliable test.

Speaking about the new statewide rollouts, Retail and Fast Food Workers Union secretary Josh Cullinan told Channel 7 on Wednesday that the tests were not being conducted by health professionals, yet were being used to make health decisions about workers.

“These temperature checks are not a reliable measure that can be relied on to even asses a basic fever, let alone COVID-19,” he said.

A McDonald's spokesperson said the tests would be compulsory for workers before they were permitted to start a shift. Workers with a temperature above 37.5°C would be sent home and directed to seek medical advice.

“We are currently trialing the use of temperature checks in Victoria in accordance with the state government’s previously published advice and the best interests of the health and safety of our people and customers,” the spokesperson said.

“In line with World Health Organisation and Australian Government recommendations, we have provided anti-microbial handwash (AMH) for all crews to use when handwashing.”

But Mr Cullinan said the hand sanitiser referenced by the spokesperson was the same hand sanitiser introduced to menus at McDonald's on Wednesday as part of the RMHC fundraiser.

“Workers have been invited to buy that if they want to have hand sanitiser with 60 per cent alcohol in it,” he said.

The News understands some McDonald's restaurants in the Greater Shepparton area have had hand santister available for customers and staff during the pandemic.

