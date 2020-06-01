Goulburn Valley Libraries open today with restrictions

Libraries across the Goulburn Valley will be open to the public this week — but with restrictions of 20 users at time.

Restrictions are not just limited to patrons but also facilities as there will be no access to public computers, printers and copiers.

Furthermore, visitors are encouraged to limit their time at the library and also stick to physical distancing and appropriate hygiene.

Chief executive Kevin Preece said it was "great news" for the patient community and staff that have waited for the reopening.

“We are adopting a cautious approach and initially we will only be encouraging people to come and borrow from our great on site collections as an extension to our popular Click and Collect service,” Mr Preece said.

“We hope that we will be able to offer use of computers in a week after initial re-opening.

“All returned books will be cleaned before going back on the shelf and in the first step to reintroduction of services we will be encouraging people to minimise the time spent in the library.

“Click and Collect, borrow and go home will be our mantra.”

The Shepparton Library will be opened Monday to Friday; Mooroopna, Yarrawonga, Cobram and Euroa are open Tuesday to Friday; Tatura, Numurkah, Nathalia, Nagambie and Violet Town are open Tuesday and Thursday.

All opening hours are the same: 10 am until Midday and 2 pm until 5 pm.

The mobile library will remain closed.