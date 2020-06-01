News

Goulburn Valley Libraries open today with restrictions

By James Bennett

Goulburn Valley Libraries chief executive Kevin Preece is excited libraries are reopening to the public.

1 of 1

Libraries across the Goulburn Valley will be open to the public this week — but with restrictions of 20 users at time.

Restrictions are not just limited to patrons but also facilities as there will be no access to public computers, printers and copiers.

Furthermore, visitors are encouraged to limit their time at the library and also stick to physical distancing and appropriate hygiene.

Chief executive Kevin Preece said it was "great news" for the patient community and staff that have waited for the reopening.

“We are adopting a cautious approach and initially we will only be encouraging people to come and borrow from our great on site collections as an extension to our popular Click and Collect service,” Mr Preece said.

“We hope that we will be able to offer use of computers in a week after initial re-opening.

“All returned books will be cleaned before going back on the shelf and in the first step to reintroduction of services we will be encouraging people to minimise the time spent in the library.

“Click and Collect, borrow and go home will be our mantra.”

The Shepparton Library will be opened Monday to Friday; Mooroopna, Yarrawonga, Cobram and Euroa are open Tuesday to Friday; Tatura, Numurkah, Nathalia, Nagambie and Violet Town are open Tuesday and Thursday.

All opening hours are the same: 10 am until Midday and 2 pm until 5 pm.

The mobile library will remain closed.

Latest articles

Rugby

Broncos teenager Niu to make NRL debut

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed exciting teenager Tesi Niu will make his NRL debut in Thursday night’s clash with Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL sacrifices inspiring Warriors

A pre-game reminder of their personal sacrifice inspired the Warriors’ near-perfect NRL display against St George Illawarra on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm on high alert for Souths’ Cook

Aware they need to embrace ad-lib football, Melbourne prop Christian Welsh says they are preparing to lock down Souths hooker Damien Cook in Friday’s match.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Thousands of Shepparton locals entitled to unclaimed cash

More than 7 000 people living in Greater Shepparton and wider region might be able to get their hands on some cash — but they might have no idea they’re entitled to it.

James Bennett
News

Man flown to Melbourne after tree falls on head in Tatura

A man suffered severe head injuries after a tree he was cutting down in Tatura on Monday fell on his head. Shepparton police confirmed the 33-year-old man was contracted to cut a tree down on Toolamba-Rushworth Rd when he was injured just before...

Liz Mellino