Faith is still alive for Christian Steph Mallon, despite churches closing their doors

When COVID-19 put an abrupt end to mass gatherings, Shepparton’s religious circles experienced a dramatic upheaval.

Many daily and weekly faith rituals were suddenly moved from the church, mosque, temple and hall to the home.

In this series, News reporters Charmayne Allison and Madi Chwasta speak to locals about faith during a pandemic.

And why it is more important to them now than ever.





As the daughter of pastors – and a member of Life Church Mooroopna – church has been a constant in Steph Mallon’s life since day one.

That was, until coronavirus came, shutting the church's doors for the past 10 weeks.

But while it was initially heartbreaking, Steph says this pandemic has been anything but hopeless.

Because to her, faith is so much more than a building.

“Honestly I was quite shocked at first. What a strange time to be living in,” she reflected.

“Who would have thought you wouldn't be able to go to church on a Sunday.

“But the church is the people not the building, so we can still gather online.

“And I've found that through hard times like these, faith only gets stronger.”

Raised in a Christian home, Steph’s faith became personal to her as she grew older and began exploring her beliefs.

“I believe not just because there's historical evidence but because I now know God personally,” Steph said.

“And through my life as I've got to know him more, I've been overwhelmed by his love and his goodness and I have seen him do amazing things.”

In recent years Steph and her husband Andy – along with their five kids – have attended Life Church Mooroopna.

A group of people “full of life and passion”, Steph said her church was a community that actively endeavoured to love, support and encourage one another.

Although, lately that’s looking a little different as members are now restricted to their homes.

“We can still love God the same way, but loving people has to look different,” Steph said.

“One small thing my husband and I have been trying to do is contact one person each day and see how they are doing – whether that be through an encouraging text message or a quick phone call.

“There are lots of lonely people and it's nice to know someone cares.”

The church is still providing weekly services to its congregation, posting on YouTube, as well as the church’s website and Facebook page.

Church musicians have also been streaming live worship from their loungerooms several times a week for anyone to join in.

Bible studies have also continued to run via programs like Zoom.

Although she has been stripped of her traditional Sundays at church, Steph said nothing had really changed in her personal faith life.

“For me it's more about relationship than rituals,” she said.

“God is always with me wherever I am and whatever I'm doing, so I talk to him throughout the day about everything and anything I'm thinking or that's on my heart.

“Whether that be praying for situations, people, struggles or thanking him for who he is.

“It can be in silence inside my head and heart or out loud. It can be for a few seconds or for long periods of time.”

In addition to praying, Steph also connects with God at home through music – playing her piano or guitar and singing.

She also reads her Bible and takes “communion” – a symbolic remembrance of Jesus’ death by eating bread and drinking juice, which represents his body and blood.

“Reading the Bible is something I like to do daily. I believe it is God’s words and promises. It strengthens me,” she said.

“Taking communion is also something I do on a regular basis, with the church or on my own at home. I take bread and juice to remember what Jesus did by dying for me, washing me clean of my sins.

“These things are important to me because living my life in this way gives me freedom and purpose.

“I want to live for something bigger than myself. And I've found that when I don't spend time with God I become more selfish and negative and that's not who I want to be.”

Sometimes, investing time in her faith is easier said than done – especially as a mum to five children, who she recently supported through the brave new world of remote learning.

“Our home is usually very loud and there's always a lot happening,” she said.

“We include the kids in a lot of what we do, but I do like to get away and spend time with God alone. My favourite thing to do is go for a walk in the bush. Or enjoy the time and space when they go to bed.”

Steph said her faith had been a major source of hope at this uncertain time.

“My faith brings hope and life. Instead of fear, worry and anxiety, we can have peace and rest in our hearts and minds,” she said.

“As people of faith, we can pray – for our government, for all the essential workers on the frontlines, for all those that have lost jobs, lost loved ones and for those who are sick.

“And we can pray for the spread of this virus to stop.

“I believe God's heart breaks for what's happening across the world today and although he didn't cause it, he will bring good out of a horrific situation.”