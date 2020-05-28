News

Police operation targeting Shepparton Railway Station

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton's railway station is the target of a new police operation.

Shepparton's Railway Station is the target of a new police operation running today and tomorrow aimed at curbing criminal and antisocial behaviour.

Operation Safe Commute will see police from the Transit Safety Division, local uniformed police and plain clothes police teaming up with authorised officers to patrol V/Line trains and train stations along the Shepparton and Seymour lines.

A state-of-the-art CCTV camera trailer will also be set up to boost policing efforts at some of the targeted stations, including Shepparton, Seymour, Wallan and Broadmeadows.

Transit Safety Division Inspector Andrew Gustke said community members had the right to feel safe when using public transport, and criminal or antisocial behaviour would not be tolerated.

“There will be a visible presence from Melbourne right through the state’s north-eastern corridor to Shepparton and Seymour to ensure the community feel safe,” he said.

“We want to send the message that antisocial and criminal behaviour will absolutely
not be tolerated.”

Insp Gustke said police from the TSD would be highly visible on trains running today and tomorrow, with the aim to tackle any illegal or inappropriate behaviour that was occurring.

He said the highly visible CCTV camera trailer, which would be stationed at Shepparton Railway Station, would also be a "significant deterrent" to anyone doing or considering doing the wrong thing.

“Everyone using public transport has the right to feel safe,” Insp Gustke said.

Operation Safe Commute will run over two days from Thursday, May 28 to Friday, May 29.

Anyone who experiences antisocial or criminal behaviour on or around public transport hubs is encouraged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or call 000 in an emergency.

For non-urgent crime reporting, contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

