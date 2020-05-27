News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

By Liz Mellino

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

At this stage the body has not been formally identified however it is believed to be that of Shepparton man Simranjeet Singh Bhullar, 27.

It comes after emergency services, including police, State Emergency Service personnel, Victoria Police Search and Rescue, mounted police and special Solo Unit conducted an extensive search of the Cobram South, Katamatite, Katamatite East and Muckatah areas on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Emergency services personnel gather at the Cobram police Station ahead of the search for Mr Bhullar.

Mr Bhullar was last seen about 9pm on April 30 at a Campbell Rd, Cobram address.

His vehicle was found by police on May 3 at the intersection of Campbell and Powerline Rds in Muckatah.

Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

