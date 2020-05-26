Shepparton fruit pickers face court over 2018 death

A court has heard how a Tatura man was brutally murdered, including being restrained and beaten with gym weights, before his body was wrapped in a doona and thrown in the Murray River near Cobram East.

The violent details were given during the plea hearing of two Shepparton fruit pickers who were charged with their involvement in the death of Umit Ergun Bolat, aged 45, on August 13, 2018.

Boon Ping Lee, 27, and Lee Chen Kong, 45, faced Melbourne's Supreme Court on Monday for the hearing, which saw them plead guilty to common assault and assisting an offender following Mr Bolat's death at a Hill Rd, Lemnos property.

The court heard Mr Bolat was physically assaulted on the evening of August 13 after a fight broke out about a car he had given to a co-accused.

Crown prosecutor Kristie Churchill told the court Mr Bolat was struck in the leg with a wooden stick and metal pole, hit over the head with a dining chair and stabbed in the leg with a pocketknife.

The court heard Mr Bolat continued to be assaulted over the next couple of hours with metal gym weights thrown at him and a plastic bag placed over his head.

Ms Churchill said following Mr Bolat's death, Kong and a co-accused drove his vehicle to the car park of the Woolworths supermarket in Shepparton where it was later discovered by police.

The court heard the following day on August 14, Lee and another co-accused dumped Mr Bolat's body in the Murray River near Cobram East.

On October 10, 2018, nearly two months after his death, Victoria Police members executed search warrants at the Lemnos property and another in Ardmona where Lee, Kong and a co-accused were arrested.

Mr Bolat's body was recovered the following day by the Victoria Police Search and Rescue Squad, with a pathologist finding evidence of blunt and sharp force trauma including scalp lacerations, a broken nose, skull fracture and fractured ribs.

Ms Churchill said both Lee and Kong were interviewed by police where they provided accounts of what happened.

Umit Ergun Bolat.

Umit Bolat's yellow ute was found abandoned in Shepparton two days after he was last sighted.

Lee's defence counsel Charles Morgan told the court his client was heavily dependent on the co-accused, telling the court he would provide his client work, rent, accommodation, food and money to cover debts.

Mr Morgan said Lee was "fearful" of the co-accused, describing the situation as a "controlling relationship".

He argued his client was the one who took police to where Mr Bolat's body was located, which he said in turn moved the case "from a missing person's case to the case that it is".

Mr Morgan urged Justice Christopher Beale to consider Lee's plea of guilty demonstrating both insight and remorse, his lack of prior convictions and his full admissions during his record of interview.

Kong's defence counsel James Anderson described the relationship between his client and the co-accused as having a "clear power disparity".

“(The co-accused) was in a position of relative power over Mr Kong and that's Mr Kong's motivation for participation in this crime,” Mr Anderson said.

“He was confronted by a situation where he attended the house ... with no forewarning as to what was to occur with the poor deceased man bound and badly beaten prior to him attending.”

Mr Anderson acknowledged this was a "serious" case of murder, however, he said his client's role in the incident was limited.

He urged Justice Beale to take into account his client’s early plea of guilty, evidence of remorse and his assistance with police.

The court heard Lee and Kong, who are Malaysian citizens and were in Australia unlawfully when the offending occurred, were originally charged with murder however their charges were downgraded earlier this year.

The pair is set to be sentenced at a later date.

