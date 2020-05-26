Cobram police officers are investigating the circumstances in which two vehicles had tyres slashed last week.

The vehicles were parked at a Golden Crt, Cobram, address in the late hours of Saturday when the tyres were slashed.

● A black viper BMX was stolen from an open garage on the Murray Valley Hwy in Cobram on Saturday.

Police reminded people to keep the valuables secured to prevent similar "opportunistic thefts".

● Police officers are calling for witnesses to an alleged assault in the Woolworths car park in Cobram on Friday.

Anyone who witnessed two men fighting is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

● Police executed two search warrants at two separate Strathmerton addresses last Wednesday.

From the first location, a resident, 50, was charged with drug and firearm offences and bailed to appear at the Cobram Magistrates’ Court in September.

From the second location, firearms, drugs and stolen property was recovered.

The man, 34, was remanded overnight and appeared at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court the next day.

● Cobram police officers are investigating a number of thefts from addresses across town last week.

Overnight on May 19, a Newcastle St residence, which is under construction, was broken into.

Two light fittings and a Bosch induction cooktop were taken.

The following day, a jumper was allegedly stolen from Bank St clothing store.

That same day, tools and two generators were taken from a work shed on Pye Rd.

Offices are reviewing the CCTV footage from the shed and are investigating the incident.

● Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit members executed a search warrant at a Centre Rd, Numurkah, property last week.

The female occupant, 31, was charged with drug and proceeds of crime offences.

She was bailed to appear at the Cobram Magistrates’ Court in August.

● Emergency services, including police and State Emergency Service personnel, have completed an extensive search for missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar, 27.

Mr Bhullar was last seen about 9 pm on April 30 at a Campbell Rd, Cobram, address.

His vehicle was found by police on May 3 at the intersection of Campbell and Powerline Rds, Muckatah.

On Monday and Tuesday, local police, assisted by Victoria Police Search and Rescue, mounted police, special Solo Unit and SES conducted an extensive search of the Cobram South, Katamatite, Katamatite East, Muckatah areas.

At this stage Mr Bhullar has not been located.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

● Early Saturday, unknown offenders entered a vehicle parked at a Grinter Rd, Boosey, property.

Police said the offenders removed personal paperwork and a wallet from the vehicle.

● On May 19, a Moama man, 18, driving a white Ford ute on Racecourse Rd, Barmah, hit a tree.

Police said for some unknown reason the man failed to have full control of the vehicle before colliding with a tree on the northern side of the road.

The driver did not sustain any injuries and there was only minor damage to the vehicle.