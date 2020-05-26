News

Shepparton fruit pickers face court following 2018 murder

By Shepparton News

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have faced the Melbourne Supreme Court court following the death of Umit Ergun Bolat in 2018.

1 of 1

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have faced a Melbourne court following the death of Tatura man Umit Ergun Bolat in 2018.

Boon Ping Lee, 27, and Lee Chen Kong, 45, faced Melbourne’s Supreme Court yesterday after each pleaded guilty to common assault and assisting an offender.

The court heard Mr Bolat, 45, died on August 13, 2018 after he was beaten and assaulted with objects including metal gym weights, a wooden stick and a metal pole while at a property in Hill Rd, Lemnos.

His body was later dumped in the Murray River near Cobram East where it was recovered by police on October 11, nearly two months after his death.

Umit Bolat was murdered in August, 2018.
Umit Bolat was well known for his bright yellow Holden commodore ute, which was found abandoned in Shepparton two days after he was last sighted.

The court heard both Lee and Kong were originally charged with murder, however their charges were downgraded earlier this year.

Lee and Kong are Malaysian citizens who were in Australia unlawfully when the offending occurred.

The pair is set to be sentenced at a later date.

A third offender is yet to face trial for the murder.

