Jack and Simone Tynan have fought fires for Boosey Creek CFA for nearly 30 years

Jack and Simone Tynan are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year, and have volunteered with the Boosey Creek CFA for nearly that long.

And they had a rule when fighting fires, for the sake of their three children - don't be in the same place at the same time.

“You don't know when something's going to happen,” Simone said.

They had a scary moment in 2006, when the two were fighting fires in Cheshunt in the King Valley, and made sure to travel in different trucks.

Simone was in the back seat of one truck, watching the truck ahead driven by Jack, and at one point, she saw half a double-tyred wheel hang over the edge of a ridge.

“Just watching it was terrifying - it was really just a case of shutting your eyes and thinking about when it would be over,” Simone said.

Weeks later, Jack and Simone were up in Mount Buller as a fire closed in, and were cut off and unable to leave for six days.



They were eventually flown to safety, just in time to spent Christmas Day with their children Bettina, Christen, and Joshua.

“Our kids got Mount Buller cups and jumpers as presents that year – we just got anything available in the shops,” Jack said with a laugh.

But most of the time, volunteer firefighting isn't that dramatic.

“There's actually a lot of standing around and watching,” Simone said.

“You can spend 12 hours watching a fire and not doing anything.

“You see the roaring flames and distressed people on the TV because that’s newsworthy,” Jack said.

Jack and Simone chose to volunteer with the CFA when they moved to Boosey - just east of Katamatite, about 25 years ago.

“When you’re isolated, community is really important,” Jack said.

“The CFA was what was available to us, and it was relevant to us – if there was a fire on our place, we’d expect someone to help.”

Alongside full-time work including teaching, they have both completed firefighting training, held leadership roles within the brigade and have battled big fires over the years.

But it's the day-to-day that connects them with their fellow 60 volunteers.

“It’s the every day local firefight, it’s showing up at a meeting, and it’s training with other people,” Jack said.

Volunteering has also brought their relationship closer.

“It's given us a really interesting shared journey,” Simone said.

Their spirit of volunteering has been passed down to their children too, now in their 20s and 30s, who have all done CFA training, but now live in Melbourne.

“They saw our involvement and wanted to be part of it,” Jack said.

Both Simone and Jack now live further north in Burramine, but see themselves volunteering with the Boosey Creek CFA in the years ahead.

They remain motivated by the challenge of fighting fires, and the benefit it brings others.

“It's gratifying, and service brings you closer to other people,” Jack said.

“You do it for others, but you also get a lot back,” Simone said.