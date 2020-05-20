News

Missing Shepparton girl Dorcasse Bitota

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Shepparton girl Dorcasse Bitota.

The 13-year-old was last seen in Shepparton on May 15 at about 5pm.

Police and family hold concerns for Dorcasse’s welfare due to her age.

She is of African descent, is 175cm tall, of medium build with black hair and may be wearing a black wig with green highlights.

Dorcasse was last seen wearing a black jacket, black track pants and white casual runners.

Police have released an image of Dorcasse in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information on her current whereabouts.

She is known to frequent Melbourne CBD, Point Cook and Werribee areas.

Anyone who sees Dorcasse is urged to contact Shepparton Police Station on 58 205 777.

