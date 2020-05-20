Volunteer Faye Guyatt helps Shepparton’s new arrivals learn English

For Lemnos's Faye Guyatt, there is nothing quite like the lightbulb moment you start to understand a language for the first time.

As a volunteer at Uniting Vic Tas's English conversation classes in Shepparton, she has witnessed that moment countless times over.

Mentoring local refugees, asylum seekers and migrants, Ms Guyatt has seen eyes light up and students gain confidence as they begin to grasp the language of their new home.

“It's truly life-changing for these people,” she said.

“It can be unbelievably limiting, not knowing the language of the country you're in.

“It's been so rewarding to play the role of a sort of cross-cultural mentor to these people throughout the years.”

Ms Guyatt experienced similar mentorship 10 years ago when she travelled to Cambodia for three months, training locals to work with children with disabilities.

Suddenly immersed in a foreign language and alien customs, she felt like a fish out of water.

“That gave me my first taste of being a newcomer, a stranger in a strange land,” Ms Guyatt said.

“I really appreciated when people took the time to help me understand the language and culture.”

Now, a decade down the track, Ms Guyatt is providing that same support to people arriving in Shepparton.

Joining Uniting five years ago, she initially volunteered in its parenting program, designed to support families who have experienced trauma.

“Many of these people have experienced trauma in their own countries — but just moving to a new country can be a trauma,” Ms Guyatt said.

The program aims to strengthen relationships between young children and their parents or carers where attachment has been compromised.

“It empowers parents to recognise their children's behaviours and understand the feelings behind them,” Ms Guyatt said.

“It also encourages parents to give their children healthy freedom.

“For some people who have experienced a lot of difficulties, it can be hard for them to allow their children to move away and explore without being vigilant all the time.”

After two years in the parenting program, Ms Guyatt transitioned to volunteering in the English conversation classes.

She has never trained as a teacher, only recently retiring after working as an occupational therapist at Goulburn Valley Health for 35 years.

However, she has some experience under her belt, having run English conversation classes for backpackers through St Alban's Anglican Church in Mooroopna for almost six years.

“As a volunteer, I just encourage people to have a go,” she said.

“I adapt tasks for individuals’ needs, keep it simple and don't say too much so people don't become overwhelmed.

“Above all, it's important to have fun and be prepared to make mistakes. We can learn from each other in the process.”

As the weekly classes have progressed, Ms Guyatt has seen participants emerge from their shells.

“Often when people start coming, they're with a cultural support worker who they'll turn to constantly for assistance,” she said.

“But over time, they become more willing to have a go and soon they're talking and laughing freely.

“They're often very appreciative for our help. I've had many women offer to cook for me.”

While Ms Guyatt's availability has fluctuated throughout the years, she said Uniting had worked flexibly with her.

And she has no plans to stop volunteering any time soon, encouraging other locals to jump on board.

“Volunteer cross-culturally — because if we don't want new arrivals to Shepparton to be isolated within their cultural groups, we need to find ways to connect,” she said.

“By understanding each other's culture, faith, routine and families, and supporting each other, we can break down barriers.”