1st North Shepparton Joey Scouts hike with hula hoops

With outdoor restrictions loosening, the 1st North Shepparton Joey Scouts grabbed their hula hoops this week for a social-distanced stroll in the Shepparton botanic gardens.

Joey Scout leader Alexandra Reilly said the youngsters were delighted to enjoy the fresh air together again after meeting online for the bulk of the term.

“The second we found out we could gather outside in groups of at least 10 again, we organised this bushwalk,” she said.

“The kids have been so excited to see each other face-to-face after isolation.”

Ms Reilly said the children would be given hula hoops to walk with to ensure social distancing.

“It's easy for children to forget to keep that 1.5 m distance between them,” she said.

“Plus, it's a bit of fun.”

The group has spent the past few weeks meeting online.

“It's been challenging — especially when they're five- to seven-year-olds,” Ms Reilly said.

“We've done scavenger hunts in the house, cooking and little experiments.

“We have also been encouraging the children to earn their care and share badge while they've been stuck at home.”

The thoughtful Joey Scouts have been writing letters to local police and the fire brigade to thank them for their service.

They have also been encouraged to call their grandparents or message someone they thought might be alone at this time.