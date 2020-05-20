News

Fatal crash in Kyabram

By Shepparton News

Investigators believe the driver of a utility travelling south east along Breen Avenue lost control at the intersection of Cooma Road just before 6am.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Kyabram this morning.

The utility left the road before rolling in a paddock.

Emergency services attended but the male driver died at the scene.

The intersection will be closed for some time while Campaspe Highway Patrol officers process the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

