Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members from Kyabram District Health Services (KDHS) have tested positive to COVID-19.

KDHS confirmed the news in a Facebook post tonight. It is not clear whether these cases are in addition – or include – the staff member who tested positive on May 9.

"One staff member has not worked at Kyabram District Health (KDHS) for 11 days and the other for more than 14 days," tonight’s Facebook post read.

"They are both isolating at home."

KDHS said in accordance with instructions from the Commonwealth Department of Health, all Sheridan staff members, including those on days off and annual leave, had COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday, May 18.

All consenting residents who had not been swabbed previously were also tested, but were subsequently cleared.

KDHS said contact tracing was underway in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Safety Public Health Unit.

"If you are considered a close contact, you will be contacted by the Public Health Unit," the post read.

"Whilst we understand the news will cause anxiety in our community please be reassured out prioity is the health and wellbeing of residents, patients, staff, VMOs and out community.

"If you are feeling unwell then please report for symptomatic testing at either of the KDHS, Echuca or Shepparton screening clinics."