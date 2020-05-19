Police continue their search for missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

The investigation into the disappearance of missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar continues nearly three weeks after he was last sighted.

The 27-year-old was last seen about 9 pm on April 30 this year at an address is Campbell Rd, Cobram.

His vehicle was located Sunday, May 3 at the intersection of Campbell and Powerline Rds.

An extensive search of the area was conducted at the time including the use of the Police Airwing, Water Police and Mounted Police.

Anyone with any information about Mr Bhullar's disappearance is urged to contact the Cobram police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

This blue and orange Merida mountain bike was stolen from a Cobram address.

A blue and orange Merida mountain bike, valued at $2000, was stolen from the backyard of a residence in Mookarii St, Cobram, last week.

Police said they believe the bike was stolen sometime between May 12 and May 15.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to phone Cobram Police Station on 5871 1977.

--------------------

An automotive business on Broadway St in Cobram was broken into last week.

Police said the incident occurred overnight on May 12 with several vehicles stored at the premises broken into and rummaged through.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity at the site is urged to contact Cobram Police Station.

--------------------

Cobram Highway Patrol attended a collision in Bundalong last week.

It is understood a 55-year-old Holbrook man was driving his green Holden ute on May 16 when he failed to navigate a bend in the road.

The vehicle veered straight off the road and collided with several trees.

The man was airlifted to Bendigo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

----------------------

Tatura police are keen to find two bikes which were stolen from separate addresses in town recently.

A green and black Avanti Shadow and a black Fortis foldable bike were stolen from their owners.