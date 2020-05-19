Local leaders welcome Shepparton super school funding

Community leaders have welcomed the Victorian Government's commitment to fully fund the completion of Greater Shepparton Secondary College to the tune of $119 million.

Education Minister James Merlino announced yesterday Shepparton's new state-of-the art ‘'super school” would be completed by the start of 2022, creating nearly 300 jobs at the peak of construction.

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell said for the minister to announce funding outside of the budget for the project was ‘'incredibly exciting''.

“The boost for the economy is a great thing, but the really important thing is the fact that kids will have a state-of-the-art school and all of the opportunities that will come with it.

“It’ll impact on the region for ages — it’s a game changer.”

Greater Shepparton Secondary College principal Genevieve Simson.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College principal Genevieve Simson said schools in Shepparton had not had new facilities for many decades, but now students would be able to work in state-of-the-art facilities.

“I'm really excited and pleased, everyone’s just feeling over the moon,” she said.

“Some people were wondering whether we’d get the funding on time — now people have certainty.

“It’s just a really good opportunity to help the children of Shepparton; it’s a great opportunity for the town to get the education they need, and supply businesses with very well educated workers.

“If you’ve got a well-educated population and productive workers, the whole town will benefit.”

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce president John Anderson.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce president John Anderson said while it would be a great infrastructure project to employ locals, there was a possibility of a net reduction in school staff overall.

“My preference would’ve been two schools, but now that’s not going to happen and we’ve got one school under construction, we need to make sure the government is held accountable to bring the best outcomes for the community at large.

“We need to be mindful of the traffic it will create around all the feeder streets such as Railway Parade, Knight St and Balaclava Rd.

“I genuinely understand the concerns of those who are worried about how it will impact their families, it’s not an easy transition.”

Stop Shepparton's Super School Founder Robyn Boschetti said she would be happy to see the controversial college completed ‘'if it will be completed by 2022''.

“If nothing else, at least the kids won’t be transitioning from campus,” she said.

“Time will tell.”

Once completed, the college will absorb about 3000 students from Wanganui, Mooroopna and McGuire campuses making it the largest school in Victoria, and one of the biggest in Australia.

Full steam ahead: The Victorian Government has announced $119 million to finish construction of Greater Shepparton Secondary College. A visualisation of what it will look like.

Ms Simson said no decision had been made on what would happen to the three schools once students relocated to the college.

“The education department decides on that one,” she said.

“They won't make decisions until the community has been consulted.”

Builders Hansen Yuncken are working off designs by architects Gray Puksand which support the school's focus on having the facilities of a big school while maintaining the feel of a smaller school.

Hansen Yuncken director Louise Hansen said the company was already engaged with a number local trades, and anticipated the peak workforce on site would be about 400 workers.

She said 90 per cent of HY staff working on the college were from their regional office.

“We’re very focused on sourcing labor locally,” she said.

“We are extremely proud to be delivering this iconic project in Shepparton having maintained an office in the area continuously since 1925.

“It’s definitely a standout project for us.”

Mr Birrell congratulated the efforts of State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed who he said had worked tirelessly to make the super school a reality.

“I think the government have been true to their word about this going ahead all the way back to the Shepparton Education Plan,” he said.

“The fact that a kid doing Grade 5 can now look forward to starting Year 7 there is really exciting.”