Local wetland thrives thanks to environmental top-up

By Shepparton News

Loch Garry, north of Shepparton, has received a delivery of environmental water.

The flora and fauna of Loch Garry will continue to thrive thanks to a recent 1000 Ml top-up.

This is the first time the wetland north of Shepparton has received a delivery of water for the environment.

The water is expected to shallowly inundate about 50 per cent of the wetland.

Home to significant cultural sites, the wetland is also a popular recreational spot.

When it holds water, Loch Garry supports frogs, turtles, thousands of waterbirds and other native wildlife.

Environmental flows are planned by the Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority in consultation with the Victorian Environmental Water Holder (VEWH).

The delivery is managed by Goulburn-Murray Water in line with the VEWH’s seasonal watering plan.

Weather conditions, delivery orders by irrigators and other water users and feedback from the community are all taken into account when deciding the timing of environmental flows

