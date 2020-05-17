All systems go for Shepparton’s new Fire Station

The construction of Shepparton’s new state-of-the-art fire station is on track to be completed early next year.

The multimillion-dollar facility, on the corner of Vaughan and Archer St, will “dramatically” increase in size.

Shepparton Fire Station commanding officer in charge Travis Harris said it was an exciting project for Shepparton.

“We are hopeful the build will be complete by the end of December, but we are realistically thinking a move in date of hopefully February next year,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said the new station would enable the facility to increase CFA resources.

“The current station located on Maude St is very outdated and undersized for the amount of career fighters and volunteers we currently have in Shepparton,” Mr Harris said.

“At the moment we are at capacity with 10 staff on at the one time, but this building has potential for us to have 14 staff working at the one time as well as volunteers.

“It will also allow us to fit all our fire trucks inside the one building.”

Crow Constructions, a commercial builder based in Shepparton, is building the facility.

Mr Travis expects the transition to the new facility will be seamless.

“The strategic location will provide continued excellent coverage to our community,” Mr Travis said.

“There will be no interruption to our services.

“It will really provide an amazing service to our community.”

The Victorian Government will fund the $12.66 million facility.