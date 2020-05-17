News

All systems go for Shepparton’s new Fire Station

By Morgan Dyer

Shepparton Fire Station commanding officer in charge Travis Harris said the new building would dramatically increase in size.

1 of 1

The construction of Shepparton’s new state-of-the-art fire station is on track to be completed early next year.

The multimillion-dollar facility, on the corner of Vaughan and Archer St, will “dramatically” increase in size.

Shepparton Fire Station commanding officer in charge Travis Harris said it was an exciting project for Shepparton.

“We are hopeful the build will be complete by the end of December, but we are realistically thinking a move in date of hopefully February next year,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said the new station would enable the facility to increase CFA resources.

“The current station located on Maude St is very outdated and undersized for the amount of career fighters and volunteers we currently have in Shepparton,” Mr Harris said.

“At the moment we are at capacity with 10 staff on at the one time, but this building has potential for us to have 14 staff working at the one time as well as volunteers.

“It will also allow us to fit all our fire trucks inside the one building.”

Crow Constructions, a commercial builder based in Shepparton, is building the facility.

Mr Travis expects the transition to the new facility will be seamless.

“The strategic location will provide continued excellent coverage to our community,” Mr Travis said.

“There will be no interruption to our services.

“It will really provide an amazing service to our community.”

The Victorian Government will fund the $12.66 million facility.

Latest articles

News

Drum shuts down Sheed’s calls to include universities in the JobKeeper payments

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has shut down State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed’s calls for the government to include universities in the Job Keeper Payment program. Last week it was revealed Shepparton’s La Trobe University campus...

Morgan Dyer
News

All systems go for Shepparton’s new Fire Station

The construction of Shepparton’s new state-of-the-art fire station is on track to be completed early next year. The multimillion-dollar facility, on the corner of Vaughan and Archer St, will “dramatically” increase in size...

Morgan Dyer
News

Multicultural young women connect through virtual Friendship Cafe session

Young women from different cultural backgrounds gathered online recently to talk, laugh and connect via the Ethnic Council of Shepparton’s first virtual Friendship Cafe session. More than 15 women took part in the session, which saw Senior Constable...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

News

Fatal crash in Kyabram

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Kyabram.

Shepparton News
News

Push for Shepparton’s pubs, restaurants and cafés to reopen

Calls have started for social distancing restrictions in Shepparton to be eased so that pubs, restaurants and cafes can reopen before those in Melbourne.

Madi Chwasta
News

Search for Mother’s Day gift leads to a snake bite

What started as a search for a Mother’s Day gift ended in a snake bite for Kialla’s Therese Nicholson last week. Mrs Nicholson, who makes floral arrangements as a hobby, was driving in Shepparton on Thursday when she saw blue gum foliage on the side...

Spencer Fowler Steen