Emma Borrman celebrates 100 years

Having celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday, Emma Borrman has lived through World War II, the Depression, and now, a pandemic.

But when asked how it felt to have reached the milestone, she was quite modest.

“It feels just the same,” she said with a grin.

Surrounded by a select few of her closest family, Mrs Borrman left Mercy Place in Shepparton to attend a small party at her daughter Pam Merritt's home in Kialla.

The timing could not have been better — if social distancing restrictions weren’t relaxed a day before her birthday, the party wouldn't have happened.

“I am glad she was able to come home for her birthday,” Mrs Merritt said.

“She’s my best friend — I’ve never had a harsh word with her.

“She’s been an easy, beautiful mother.”

Mrs Borrman, who was born in Kerang, lived in Shepparton for most of her life.

She was the third child for Arthur and Carrie Forget Me Not Ledwidge and was nicknamed Mick after her father's best friend, who fought and died on the Western Front in France.

“That name stuck with her all her life — everyone called Emma ‘Mick’," son Kevin Borrman said.

Mrs Borrman moved to Shepparton when she was about three, where she attended primary and high school and later worked as a carer, on a tobacco farm and at SPC.

She had three children to Tom Peterson (Marlene, Pam and Gillian) and later remarried Les Borrman, with whom she shared two children — Kevin and Roslyn.

Mrs Borrman has 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and says her greatest pride of joy was — and still is — her family.

She lived with her husband Les at their Kialla home until he died in 2003. Seventeen years later she moved into a nursing home but Mrs Merritt said her mum's health started to decline only recently.

Before developing mild Alzheimer's, Mrs Borrman would successfully complete crossword puzzles every day to keep her mind active.

Mrs Merritt said she was in awe of her mum's resilience and dedication to her family.

“She had a hard life — she looked after everyone else,” she said.

“As Mum often said, ‘you have just got to get on with it'.”

Her strength, unwavering sense of humour and loving nature may be the reasons she reached her centenary year.

She was known to cheer “keep laughing” when things went wrong, and to encourage “what you put into life you get back at the end”.

And all this was on show yesterday — she jokingly said there was “nothing” good about reaching 100 years.

But eventually conceded having a small but sweet celebration with her loved ones made it all worth it.

“The best part is getting the family together,” Mrs Borrman said.