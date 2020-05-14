News

Shepparton girl and dog recreate famous artwork

By Jessica Ball

Johannes Vermeer's 17th century masterpiece Girl with a Pearl Earring recreated by Shepparton's Tamsyn McGregor and her dog George. Photos: AAP and Kyla McGregor.

The longstanding mystery of the identity of the Girl with a Pearl Earring may have been solved.

Could the subject of Johannes Vermeer's 17th-century masterpiece have been Shepparton eight-year-old Tamsyn McGregor?

Or should the famous painting actually be named The Dog Without a Pearl Earring, starring George the golden retriever.

When Tamsyn was asked to recreate an artwork as a grade three visual art project she got hard to work with mum Kyla, 12-year-old sister Lara and family dog George.

They searched the house for items to recreate the iconic outfit, fashioning the costume out of a few items from the wardrobe, scraps of fabric and a sheet.

Tamsyn was up first, creating an impressive likeness of the original.

The St Brendan's Primary School student said she enjoyed dressing up but her favourite part was helping photograph George.

After the energetic four-year-old pooch initially tried to eat his costume, Tamsyn had the important task of bribing George with treats to keep him still.

“I liked dressing him up and feeding him,” Tamsyn said.

“He did what he needed to do because he wanted the treats,” Mrs McGregor said.

“He was very good because he was just staring at the ‘crunchy’, wanting the ‘crunchy'.”

Tamsyn said it was one of the best activities from remote learning and Mrs McGregor said it became a whole family project.

“It was good to do something creative and we're all laughing hysterically through it,” Mrs McGregor said.

“Now I wonder what other artworks George could be.”

To find out, follow the soon-to-be Insta-famous George on Instagram @king_george_the_doggy

The original: Johannes Vermeer's 17th century masterpiece Girl with a Pearl Earring. Photo: AAP.
Tamsyn McGregor poses as The Girl with the Pearl Earring.
George the golden retriever poses as The Dog without the Pearl Earring.

