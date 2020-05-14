Outdoor activities now allowed, but with limitations

Greater Shepparton's bushwalkers, fishers, golfers, and sailors are rejoicing ahead of the weekend, as relaxed restrictions allow the resumption of some outdoor activities previously banned.

But skate parks, playgrounds and exercise equipment remain closed.

Mooroopna's Karen and Richard Speedy are avid walkers, and are glad they can get out for longer hikes further afield.

“When you're feeling a bit tense, going for a walk makes you feel much more relaxed,” Karen said.

However, restrictions still apply - there's a 10 person limit on groups, and bushwalkers must maintain 1.5 m of social distancing.

And while Parks Victoria has opened some previously closed parks, including Barmah National Reserve, barbecue facilities, water fountains, playgrounds and outdoor gyms will remain closed.

While jetties and boat ramps have been reopened across Greater Shepparton, camping and overnight activities continue to be banned.

Karen is the secretary of the Shepparton Adventure Club, a group which hosts about three group walks a month in parks across the region.

The organisation had to quickly cancel its upcoming events when social distancing restrictions were enforced, which also saw Parks Victoria close its most popular reserves and sites.

While people have been allowed to exercise outdoors under the Victorian Government's social distancing rules, outdoor activities, such as hiking, were not permitted.

Karen said Shepparton Adventure Club would schedule a walk for the end of the month, adhering to all the restrictions, and encouraged people to register interest via Facebook or through their website.

Greater Shepparton City Council infrastructure director Phil Hoare said up-to-date information on what was open and closed could be found on the council's website.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has insisted these outdoor activities should only be undertaken if "integral" to a person's health and wellbeing.

“If you can stay at home, you must stay at home,” Mr Andrews said.