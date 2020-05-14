News

Planes to circle over GV Health in powerful tribute to healthcare workers

By Charmayne Allison

Tomorrow at 10 am, three planes will circle in formation above Goulburn Valley Health for six minutes in a powerful tribute to frontline workers — the nurses, doctors, paramedics and police officers who have risked their safety every day to protect us during the pandemic.

The planes will then continue the tribute across the region, flying over hospitals in Numurkah, Nathalia and Echuca.

They will be spearheaded by Ken Muston, the Shepparton man who has rallied fellow pilots Stuart Trevaskis, from Tatura, and Andrew Clements, from Murchison, to take part in the flight.

“We’ll take off at Wahring Airport and head up the highway, 1000 ft above the ground, before tracking up Wyndham St to the hospital,” Mr Muston said.

“After circling there, we’ll continue on to the other towns.”

Mr Muston encouraged anyone who saw the planes to stop and reflect.

“The planes will be visible to most people in towns along our journey,” he said.

“If you spot us, just stop for a moment and think about the sacrifices our police and health workers are making to keep us all safe.

“I just can't imagine what it must be like and the stress they are going through every day.

“They're taking big risks just showing up to work every day, not knowing who or what is going to come through their doors.

“The older you get, the more you realise just how important health is.

“Because of what our healthcare workers have done, people my age and others who are vulnerable can still live in town, knowing they're safe and supported.”

The planes will circle over Numurkah at 10.20 am, followed by Nathalia at 10.40 am and Echuca at 11.20 am.

