FAITH IN ISOLATION: Chetan Patel’s Hindu faith brought comfort through son’s illness, and now COVID-19

When COVID-19 put an abrupt end to mass gatherings, Shepparton’s religious circles experienced a dramatic upheaval.

Many daily and weekly faith rituals were suddenly moved from the church, mosque, temple and hall to the home.

In this series, News reporters Charmayne Allison and Madi Chwasta speak to locals about faith during a pandemic.

And why it is more important to them now than ever.

It was June 2019 and Shepparton’s Chetan Patel didn’t know how much longer his son had to live.

He and his wife, Manisha, had received the devastating news 10-year-old Aadi had leukaemia.

Not for the first time, but, horrifically, overwhelmingly, the second.

Searching for any scrap of hope he could cling to, Chetan found faith.

The Hindu faith he had been raised in, but which had never seemed so real, so desperately important, as it did now.

Ten months down the track, it’s hard to imagine Aadi has had a brush with death not once, but twice.

He’s bouncing off walls, a bubbly ball of supercharged energy, completely recovered from the insidious disease that had gripped him less than a year earlier.

It’s an astounding transformation — but it’s not all that has changed in the family.

For Chetan, that was the moment Hinduism became deeply personal.

Because it saw him through a parent's worst nightmare and out the other side.

Now, it’s seeing the Patel family through a pandemic.

“Faith has brought a lot of peace to my life,” Chetan said.

“Aadi’s recovery could be a sign, who knows.

“But the main thing is that faith has given us power to fight the cancer, stay together with the family and be more positive.”

Chetan and his family are members of the Hindu denomination Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Before the coronavirus, the Patel family would gather with members of BAPS every Sunday from 5 pm to 8 pm “regardless of routine” for prayers and to watch religious videos from India.

This would be followed by a dinner together as a group.

While Chetan admits he misses these gatherings, he said it was good they had stopped because of COVID-19.

“Not that the coronavirus is good,” he clarified.

“But we’re actually praying more now than we ever used to.

“Now our prayer includes one more chant especially for coronavirus victims and for safety for everyone, that they don't catch the coronavirus.

“And we pray that we save the planet, we save the businesses, we save the families.”

Each morning, the Patel family wakes before sunrise, showering and dressing before performing a daily “puja” — a prayer to offer devotional worship.

“A puja is our direct line of communication with God. It's a key to overcoming obstacles. It helps us keep a positive perspective in our life,” Chetan said.

The first step to this prayer is “realising your atma”.

“That essentially means realising I am not this body, I am a pure soul that has no desires, no fear and is immortal. This body is momentary, whereas the soul is undestroyable,” Chetan said.

They also meditate on God and their present spiritual teacher or “guru”.

For Hindus, deep attachment to a genuine guru who guides by example is a “fundamental necessity” to spiritual enlightenment.

“One can only develop deep attachment if it is practiced daily,” Chetan said.

During a puja, the Patel family performs an “aarti”, waving a lit wick in a clockwise direction in front of a statue (or “murti”) of Bhagwan Swaminarayan — a yogi believed by followers to be a manifestation of God.

While chanting the Swaminarayan mantra, they run a string of wooden beads — known as a “mala” — through their fingers.

Similar to a rosary, one mala contains 108 beads, which devotees pass through their middle finger and thumb.

“This is an extremely effective method of pacifying one's mind and stopping its many fleeting thoughts,” Chetan said.

The Patel family completes this ritual each morning, repeating half the ritual in the evening before sunset.

Chetan said his faith, which brought him comfort in the depths of his son’s illness, still brought him comfort today amid a pandemic.

“This is not the end of the world,” he said.

“We do know there are galaxies, there are stars, and there could possibly be living organisms there. So there could be a life after death.

“So what are we scared of?

“If I lose my job, another job will come. If I die, billions of people have already died before me.

“Whatever happens, I still have faith, I still believe in God. And that is a huge comfort.”