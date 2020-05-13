Local women encouraged to connect via Virtual Country Cuppas

An online support network is encouraging local women to put the kettle on or have a sip of wine while having a virtual chat to share ideas and experiences around staying connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Agriculture Minister Jaclyn Symes recently launched Virtual Country Cuppas to help rural women combat feelings of isolation and stress while practising physical distancing.

Co-ordinated by the Victorian Rural Women’s Network (VRWN), the event is based on the VRWN’s successful face-to-face Country Cuppas that attracted 600 rural women to 32 events across Victoria in October.

This year participants are invited to host a virtual morning or afternoon tea, after-work drinks or another form of an online catch-up with their favourite community members or group.

“Drought, bushfires and coronavirus have all created an even greater need for more communication and connections to support rural Victorian women,” Ms Symes said.

“The Virtual Country Cuppas initiative is a great way for women to be able to stay in touch and talk about the things that really matter to them and their families in these challenging times.”

Anyone wanting to host a Virtual Country Cuppa will receive a hosting pack from VRWN, which includes a free training webinar for online meeting platform Zoom and personal development resources.

Virtual Country Cuppas will be held from May 23 to May 31.

● For more information or to register, visit the Victorian Rural Women’s Network website at extensionaus.com.au/VRWNetwork