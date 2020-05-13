News

Local women encouraged to connect via Virtual Country Cuppas

By Charmayne Allison

Local women are encouraged to take part in a Virtual Country Cuppa.

1 of 1

An online support network is encouraging local women to put the kettle on or have a sip of wine while having a virtual chat to share ideas and experiences around staying connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Agriculture Minister Jaclyn Symes recently launched Virtual Country Cuppas to help rural women combat feelings of isolation and stress while practising physical distancing.

Co-ordinated by the Victorian Rural Women’s Network (VRWN), the event is based on the VRWN’s successful face-to-face Country Cuppas that attracted 600 rural women to 32 events across Victoria in October.

This year participants are invited to host a virtual morning or afternoon tea, after-work drinks or another form of an online catch-up with their favourite community members or group.

“Drought, bushfires and coronavirus have all created an even greater need for more communication and connections to support rural Victorian women,” Ms Symes said.

“The Virtual Country Cuppas initiative is a great way for women to be able to stay in touch and talk about the things that really matter to them and their families in these challenging times.”

Anyone wanting to host a Virtual Country Cuppa will receive a hosting pack from VRWN, which includes a free training webinar for online meeting platform Zoom and personal development resources.

Virtual Country Cuppas will be held from May 23 to May 31.

● For more information or to register, visit the Victorian Rural Women’s Network website at extensionaus.com.au/VRWNetwork

Latest articles

At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Eleventh COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another confirmed case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case today, bringing the total number of cases for our region to 11. This new case is now the only current active case of...

Shepparton News
News

Fatal crash in Kyabram

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Kyabram this morning.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton teenager denied bail over “serious” crime spree

A teenager has been denied bail after facing court with a total of 40 charges for offences which spanned Shepparton to Melbourne.

Liz Mellino