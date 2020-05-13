Greater Shepparton students will return to the classroom on May 26

Greater Shepparton students, parents and teachers are "over the moon" education will return to the classroom in coming weeks.

In a staggered approach announced yesterday, all Prep, Year 1 and 2 students, specialist school students, and VCE and VCAL students will return to on-site learning at government schools from May 26.

Students from Years 3 to 10 will be back in schools from June 9.

“We’re quite relieved, particularly as we know many parents have been struggling at home,” Greater Shepparton Secondary College executive principal Genevieve Simson said.

“We’re already making plans to ensure a smooth transition back to on-site learning.”

Schools are currently working to clarify the practical logistics of government recommendations, with drop-offs and pick-ups to be staggered to minimise the risk of people congregating, while visits from parents and others will be reduced.

Lunches and recess times will also be staggered and assemblies, sports, camps and excursions will be off the cards for Term 2.

Students will have to drink from water bottles, not shared taps, and those using public transport to get to and from school will need to follow distancing rules.

Children with compromised immunity or those with at-risk families are being encouraged to contact their school for advice.

Orrvale Primary School principal Adam Brennan said the return to on-site learning was good news for parents of children in early year levels.

“There’s a reason they’re called ‘foundation’ levels — this is where the foundation of learning is established. So parents have had to take on a much stronger role,” he said.

“Thankfully we’ve heard largely positive stories. Many parents will miss the chance they’ve had to connect with their children and play a more active role in their development.”

Goulburn Valley Grammar will also follow government recommendations, with Year 11 and 12 students resuming on-site learning from May 26 and Years 5 to 10 returning on June 9.

“We are currently planning arrangements for our Year 10 students who are undertaking VCE Unit 1 and 2 studies,” principal Mark Torriero said.

While Notre Dame College will follow the same timeline, there are hopes to also bring Year 9 students back on May 26.

“They are already on a second campus, so we’ve contacted our director about the possibility of bringing them back early, since they’re segregated anyway,” principal John Cortese said.

All special schools are set to reopen on May 26, news Verney Road School has welcomed, saying there was “more information to come” on what this would look like.

Meanwhile, as a smaller independent school, Shepparton Christian College will send Prep to Year 3 and Year 10 to 12 students back on May 26.

Years 4 to 9 students will follow close behind, returning on June 1.

“Online learning has served its purpose but it hasn’t been the most engaging way to teach students,” principal Chris Aiton said.

“With COVID-19 very low in the community, we believe we’re well placed to go back.”

Tatura mum Eva Finster said her kids — Audrey, 8, Tom, 6, and Elsie, 4 — were excited to return to school and kindergarten.

As Shepparton Christian College students, Audrey and Tom will both be back in class on May 26.

“There have certainly been some challenging days, but it’s been great spending time together and seeing how the kids are learning,” Ms Finster said.

“We’ve focused mostly on maths and literacy, which was what we found we could do each day.

“Overall, I feel like the kids have been doing well. But I guess, time will tell.

“We’ll see how they go when they get back to school.”

Ms Simson said local parents deserved a round of applause for their efforts throughout the past four weeks.

“Many have been working from home while also juggling their children’s education,” she said.

“This can be incredibly taxing and they’ve done an amazing job.”

Local schools will be ramping up their cleaning and hygiene measures in line with guidelines from health authorities.

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino announced yesterday $45 million would be spent on cleaning schools for the remainder of Term 2 and all of Term 3.

In addition to normal cleaning, this will include a daily "deep" clean, as well as the disinfecting of high touch points throughout each day.

All teachers are set to return to school for a pupil-free day on May 25, before classes kick off for many on May 26.

Exceptions include teachers with a compromised immunity or those aged over 70, those aged over 65 with a medical condition or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders aged over 50 with a medical condition.

Teachers’ work spaces will be kept separate and adults, teachers and staff must follow social distancing measures.

Teachers will also be encouraged to take part in voluntary testing throughout the next two weeks.

Mr Cortese said local teachers had put in a mammoth effort in recent weeks to ensure students received quality teaching.

“They have done a magnificent job setting up remote learning. The workload has been horrendous,” he said.

“Both teachers and students are saying they love school and can't wait to come back. I'm hoping that attitude lasts for years to come.

“You don't realise what a beautiful part of life school is until it's gone.”

Shepparton ACE Secondary College was contacted for comment.