GSSC student and teacher mum ready to get back to school

By Madi Chwasta

Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 7 student Milly Lundberg and mum and teacher Stacie Lundberg have discovered a lot while learning from home, but are ready to get back to the classroom.

Milly Lundberg and her mum Stacie Lundberg can't wait to get back into the classroom after weeks of learning and teaching from home.

And while it has been challenging, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 7 student Milly and Mooroopna campus assistant principal Stacie say the whole experience has taught them a lot.

Milly said the biggest frustration about learning from home was not being able to get immediate help from her teachers and friends.

“If we needed to talk to a teacher from home, we have to message them and wait for their reply,” she said.

“In a classroom, you put your hand up and they’re there.

“And at school, I have my friends there to help me, so when I get stuck, I go over to their table to ask for their help or their opinion on something.

“I can’t do that now.”

But this had led to Milly becoming more proactive with her learning.

Each school day, she has to log-in to the online learning system Compass, decipher lesson plans with help from her teachers, communicate to her classmates via Microsoft Teams, and complete tasks to a deadline.

All while sitting at her kitchen table.

Which is why Milly decided to help her classmates and make a video which was shared on the Greater Shepparton Secondary College Facebook page to help others navigate these virtual systems.

“A lot of students don’t use the internet as much, and they don't really understand how it all works,” she said.

Her mum Stacie, who also teaches Year 9 English at the college, said she and her colleagues were also seeing their students become more independent in their learning.

“The kids are showing more independence and initiative,” she said.

Stacie said teachers had been changing the way they structured lessons to help students better complete the coursework.

“We’ve learned a lot as a staff how to support kids to be independent,” she said.

“Normally, you would be working on one task over a series of time and you’re building up those skills bit by bit and working towards one big piece as a final finish.

“What we’re doing now is getting more little bits of information from students, and they’re getting lots of feedback around the work they’re doing.”

While she said it was too soon to tell whether this method of teaching would endure when school goes back to face-to-face learning, Stacie believed some of this would seep into the classroom next month.

“It will create more of a chance for a flipped classroom, where the kids show more independence and initiative.”

