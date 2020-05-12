News

Warrant issued for Daniel Barrass

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Daniel Barrass.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 28-year-old in relation to burglary and theft matters.

Barrass is described as 180cm tall with a solid build and brown hair.

He is known to frequent the Numurkah, Shepparton or Mornington Peninsula areas.

Police have released an image of Barrass in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sights Barrass is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

