Police investigate Kialla credit card deceptions

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kyabram on Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe a small truck was travelling along Webb Rd about 4 am when the driver lost control.

The truck left the road and rolled.

Emergency services attended but the male driver died at the scene.

The death brings the total number of fatalities on Victorian roads so far this year to 85.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at: www.crimestoppers.com.au

----------------------------------------

Shepparton police are investigating a spate of credit card deceptions in Kialla last month.

In the early hours of Wednesday, April 22 credit cards were stolen from two parked vehicles in Green Crt, Kialla.

Police confirmed the credit cards were then used in a spate of deceptions across Kialla and Shepparton in three stores between 4.30 am and 6.45 am the same day.