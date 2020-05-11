Search for Mother’s Day gift leads to a snake bite

What started as a search for a Mother's Day gift ended in a snake bite for Kialla's Therese Nicholson last week.

Mrs Nicholson, who makes floral arrangements as a hobby, was driving in Shepparton on Thursday when she saw blue gum foliage on the side of the road.

Thinking it would make an ideal gift for Mother's Day, she pulled over and reached into the scrub when she was bitten by what she thought was a spider or ant.

“It was probably less painful than an ant bite,” Mrs Nicholson said.

It wasn't until she started driving home that the pain worsened.

“I actually had some heart palpitations and panic started setting in,” she said.

“At the time I suspected the poison could be working it's way to my heart.”

Preparing for the worst, Mrs Nicholson went home in case she deteriorated and needed to be driven to hospital.

But when she arrived, there was no-one there.

“I saw the distinctive snake puncture marks on my left hand between my thumb and finger,” she said.

“I had a headband on my head so I whipped it off and tied it around my hand.”

Mrs Nicholson said she drove herself to Goulburn Valley Health where she was rushed to the emergency department and treated by Dr Sheldon Hall.

“Luckily it was a dry bite so there was no venom in my system,” she said.

“GV (Health) emergency department were incredible, they worked their butts off to make sure I was alright.

“The hospital is very lucky to have Dr Hall.”

Mrs Nicholson was kept overnight as a precaution and released on Friday morning without further complications.

“I’d say it was probably a tiger (snake) because it was near a drain channel and that’s where they like to hang out,” she said.

“I saw a big tiger snake on the Raftery Rd track in Kialla not too long ago too.”

Brought up on a farm, Mrs Nicholson said she was already "terrified" of snakes before this.

“As a kid I was chased by a snake near an irrigation channel,” she said.

“I was waving my limbs about in an uncoordinated way which must've bothered the snake; I still recall my mum dragging me across the rocks as the snake was coming for me.

“Since then, I've been terrified of them.

“But we live on 10 acres so we see them all the time.”

Shepparton Medical Centre director Robert Campbell said snake bite victims should call ‘000’ immediately and keep as still as possible.

Dr Campbell said because snake venom travelled through the lymphatic system, applying any sort of bandage with reasonable pressure could slow the spread of venom.

“The danger time is in October when snakes wake up after a long winter and are looking for a meal,” he said.

“That's when it's most likely they will bite with venom.”

Dr Campbell said hospitals stocked a universal anti-venom which treats all Australian snake bites.

“Do not try and catch the snake, you'll risk getting bitten twice,” he said.

Mrs Nicholson said the bite was tender and the puncture wounds were still visible on her left hand.

“I got my Mother's Day gift, but I got more than I bargained for,” she said.