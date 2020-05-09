A Kialla mum’s miracle Mother’s Day

Five years after Kathryn Hauwert started trying for a baby with husband Jake, she is celebrating her first Mother's Day.

On February 11, the proud parents welcomed Theo into the world — but the journey to motherhood had been a roller coaster.

“It's been a long time coming,” Mrs Hauwert said.

“It's really special, I don't even want to celebrate me, I'm just glad he's here and I want to celebrate him.”

For half a decade the Kialla couple tried to conceive. They did test after test and Mrs Hauwert said her desire to be a mum became all consuming.

“There's nothing wrong with either of us, which is more frustrating than anything,” she said.

“You're just waiting for your period to come and even if you're a day late you're like, ‘yes, it's happening'.”

Then in 2018 they fell pregnant; but after contracting a virus the couple lost son Kit at 15 weeks.

“My sister was pregnant at the same time,” Mrs Hauwert said.



“Watching her have her baby while we were so close at that time, that was really hard.

“I still look at that group of mums and I see all the kids growing up together.”

Proud parents Jake and Kathryn Hauwert with their son Theo.

Last Mother's Day was tough.

“It was one of the hardest days,” she said

“It was harder than Kit's birthday because he was going to make me a mum.”

They started trying again and looking into in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Three months before their appointment they fell pregnant with Theo and Mrs Hauwert said after all this time it was unbelievable.

“I tested three days before I even got my period, I was like something's different, but I felt like that so many other times and it had been negative,” she said.

“I remember telling Jake and Jake was like, ‘don't get too excited’, but I was.

“I just kept kept buying them (pregnancy tests) just to double check, but the line was really strong from the very start.



“I checked every second day, even though we've gone to the doctors, I would still check.”

Seeing Dr Margreet Stegeman at Shepparton Women's Health Centre every two weeks, seeing the baby's heart beat and his kicks and eventually feeling his bouts of hiccups, put their minds at ease.

New parents Jake and Kathryn Hauwert are madly in love with son Theo.

At 36 weeks, the couple was confronted by the next dip in the rollercoaster.

Mrs Hauwert had contracted the same virus and was booked in for a caesarean section two weeks later.

Having spent much of her pregnancy learning about calm birthing and listening to birth stories she had been feeling empowered to give birth naturally.

“I thought, ‘are you kidding?'. I'd done so much preparation for giving birth,” she said.

“In that last two weeks, I was like Googling every caesar birth and it's the worst thing to do because nothing prepares you for it.

“It's brutal, it's horrible and I just wasn't expecting it, and it took a few days to get over it; you know what, it's taken a long time to get over it.



“You don't realise how much tugging and pulling and then they put the baby on you like a scarf and I couldn't even see his face.”

Kathryn Hauwert is celebrating her first Mother's Day with 12-week-old Theo.

With Theo born before the COVID-19 pandemic the family was able to enjoy his first five weeks of life with plenty of visitors.

But Mrs Hauwert said it was a tricky time to be a new mum, with her mother's group taking place over Zoom.

“Being a mum is isolating as it is, because it's hard to get out and now you can't get out,” she said.

“One in five mums have post-natal depression. I know I don't, but that means someone in my group does and that one person hasn't reached out.”

While the opportunities to connect with other mums is limited, Mrs Hauwert is taking advantage of the one-on-one time with now 12-week-old Theo.

“It's nice just to be with him, he looks at me and he knows me now,” she said.

“I wasn't expecting him just to look at me and love me, I just thought he would see me as food.”

Her only Mother's Day requests? Breakfast in bed and new socks.

“I'm sure in the future I'll be like ‘where's my present?’ but this one — just because we've had such as struggle — I'm just happy to celebrate him.

“I've even bought him a little present.”

