Greek Easter was upended due to COVID-19, but Lisa Ladas remains faithful

When COVID-19 put an abrupt end to mass gatherings, Shepparton's religious circles experienced a dramatic upheaval.

Many daily and weekly faith rituals were suddenly moved from the church, mosque, temple and hall to the home.

In this series, News reporters Charmayne Allison and Madi Chwasta speak to locals about faith during a pandemic.

And why it is more important to them now than ever.

For Shepparton's Lisa Ladas, Greek Easter is the highlight of the Greek Orthodox calendar, defined by weeks of church services and family celebration.

But this year, the pandemic saw her commemorate Easter Sunday with only her husband Leo, watching a streamed church service on her iPad.

“It’s a very sad Greek Easter this year, I’ve got to admit,” she said.

“I miss my church and everything.”

Greek Easter services go for six weeks, involving prayer and fasting in preparation for the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday.

These services are very involved — after five weeks of Friday services, the community attends church on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Incense, candles by the icon: Lisa says the burning of incense makes her feel calm.

It culminates on Easter Sunday, where people can finally proclaim "Christos Anesti” to one another — Greek for “Christ is Risen”.

It’s the first time in her life she hasn’t been able to partake in these traditions with her church, and see her children, Nancy, Bill and Mitch, and her grandchildren on Easter Sunday.

Church and religious holidays formed an enormous part of Lisa's upbringing in a little village on the Greek island of Lesvos.

“They were the best memories,” she said.

“You do it now, but as a kid, everything is so exciting.”

One of her most treasured memories is of her grandmother at church, which she said would remain with her for ever.

“I loved going to church and standing next to my grandma,” she said.

“She never missed any service, and she had her own seat.

“I felt so proud and happy, standing next to her."

Tsourecki with a red egg embedded: the bread is baked each year ahead of Easter Sunday.

She took these memories and traditions across the ocean when she migrated to Australia and settled in Shepparton in 1971 as an 18-year-old.

She and her husband were welcomed into the vibrant local Greek Orthodox community, and were able to continue practising these traditions.

In those days, hundreds of people would show up to weekly services, and on special holidays, the church was bursting at the seams, attracting Greeks from the region and afar.

“At Easter time, you couldn’t get in the church because it was absolutely packed,” she said.

Now, the church would be lucky to have a few dozen people attend for weekly services, as the Greek population ages.

However, Lisa has remained dedicated to the traditions she learned from a young age — and the pandemic hasn’t stopped her either.

In the lead-up to Easter Sunday, she boiled some eggs and dyed them red, a popular tradition in the Greek Orthodox practice — the egg symbolising new life, and the colour red the blood of Jesus.

These eggs are then cracked against other red boiled eggs as part of a popular game, which would normally happen on the Thursday before Easter.

The person who comes out with an uncracked egg is said to receive good luck for the coming year.

“Instead, I talked to my family on Messenger, and we tried to crack the eggs together,” she said with a laugh.

She also made tsourecki, a sweet, fluffy bread made with sugar, eggs and milk.

The three strips of dough symbolise the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, and are plaited together to form a loaf.

This year, she gave a few away, but sliced up the rest to put in the freezer.

Red eggs symbolise the blood of Christ: these boiled eggs are cracked against one another as part of a traditional game.

Lisa has continued burning incense in her home, and lights the candles at her icons each day — something she has done for years, and which has brought her the calm feeling she has when she goes to church.

“It cleans the house, and calms you down when you do it,” she said.

Lisa also called all the women she would normally go to church with to wish them "Christos Anesti”, and also delivered flowers to the local Greek Orthodox church to be placed on the epitaph.

She says she can’t help doing all these things, even through the pandemic; after practising something for so many years, it has simply become second nature.

“When you grow up in all of this, you can’t leave it,” she said.

“Easter, Christmas, it just comes naturally.

“Nobody pressures you, and nobody insists.”

But her faith, most importantly, has given her perspective and guidance through the crisis, reminding her of what’s important.

Practising her faith at her home: Lisa Ladas with a bowl of red eggs.

“I suppose when you’re in a particular faith and you’ve been doing it all your life, it sort of gives you a special feeling,” she said.

“It gives you a chance to think about what we can do to improve things, and how to help people.

“So you know what? We try to do our best, and the rest is up to Him, as we say.”

