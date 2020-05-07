News

SPC scholarships awarded to three GOTAFE students

By Madi Chwasta

GOTAFE scholarship recipient: Certificate Two in Electrotechnology - Pre Apprenticeship student Lidija Kudric.

Three GOTAFE students have been awarded SPC scholarships, providing them with free tuition for this year and the opportunity to complete work placements at the fruit processor.

The recipients are Certificate Two in Electrotechnology — Pre Apprenticeship students James Battersby and Lidija Kudric, and Certificate Three in Engineering — Mechanical Trade student Enrico Bauer.

They were awarded their scholarships on Wednesday via a digital presentation ceremony.

Lidija said the scholarship meant “everything” to her, as she had ambitions to start her own business in the electrical field after study.

“I am looking forward to gaining more knowledge and being surrounded by mentors that could help me to achieve my goals and succeed,” she said.

Enrico, originally from South Africa, said the scholarship would help him focus on his studies and fulfil his dream of becoming an mechanical engineer.

“This will enhance my understanding of the theory I will be taught at GOTAFE,” he said.

“I hope to maintain a high standard of work ethic and acquire hands-on skills and knowledge when I undertake my work placement at SPC.”

SPC chief executive Robert Giles said the scholarships represented the beginning of an “impactful” relationship between the fruit processor and GOTAFE.

“These scholarships are a fantastic opportunity for SPC to impact the lives of young people in our community and allow them to gain valuable skills, knowledge and experience in the expanding SPC business,” he said.

GOTAFE chief executive Travis Heeney said he was also thrilled to have developed this partnership.

The scholarship program was established to help students overcome financial barriers in pursuing trade-based study.

