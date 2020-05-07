Where are they now? Shepparton’s Anthony ‘Buddha’ McGurgan

Ever wonder what Anthony ‘Buddha’ McGurgan is up to these days?

He is not riding his bike off insanely high diving boards anymore, if that was your first thought.

But he still carries that same twinkle in his eye that suggests he would do it again in a heartbeat, if he could.

Back when Sheppartonians used to flock to the old Raymond West Swimming Pool on hot, summer days, Buddha was in his prime.

Many locals on Facebook and in pubs still remember Buddha providing an afternoon's worth of entertainment by performing daring stunts high above the water.

Buddha, now 76, was born with an intellectual disability. It means he can look after himself — with a little bit of help.

Buddha's support worker, Teresa Ladgrove, who also used to watch his stunts, recalled him climbing the 35 ft (10.7 m) diving tower.

“It was exciting,” she said.

“He used to put the bike over his shoulder, hold it with one arm, he’d climb to the top, everyone would be yelling, and he’d ride off.

“Not too many people were clever enough to do that.

“That was his entertainment, some people like a bit of attention, and that was his way of getting it.”

Buddha could not say what inspired him to do it — he just did it.

“I wasn't scared, I never hurt myself,” he said.

“I'd do it again if I could, but I'm too old now and they pulled the tower down.”

Buddha said he earned his nickname when he was at primary school.

“Everyone called me Buddha because I look like a Buddha,” he said.

“Everyone calls me that.”

Ms Ladgrove said Buddha was a character, well known around the Shepparton area for bringing a smile to people's faces.

“He’s just a kind-hearted guy,” she said.

Buddha said he worked at WB Hunter Transport in Shepparton for a number of years doing a variety of jobs until he injured his hip lifting a barrel.

Ms Ladgrove said he was always a hard worker who loved having a laugh with his colleagues.

“Bill, the owner, always said if all his workers were as conscientious as Buddha, his business would be booming,” she said.

Nowadays, Buddha is a self-proclaimed "bloody maniac" Richmond Football Club supporter.

With various Richmond paraphernalia around his house, Buddha said he hoped one day to reinstate the Tigers’ flag that used to fly high off a telephone pole outside his house.

Although his old dog Tiger has passed away, he said he loved his new dog Bonny just as much.

During more normal times, Buddha often attended church at St Brendan's in Shepparton.

When he was not out and about chatting to people around his home in Barker Ave, you could find him at his favourite watering hole in Shepparton, the Aussie Hotel.

Buddha's legacy lives on in many circles, with a recent post about Buddha on the Facebook page ‘We grew up in Shepparton’ gaining more than 200 comments and likes.

Buddha simply smiled when told about his popularity.

“Do a burnout,” he said loudly, as The News pulled away in a company car.