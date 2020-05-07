Shepparton Christian College donates funds to communities in Southeast Asia

Shepparton Christian College has donated funds to desperate communities in Southeast Asia after reports suicide numbers are now equalling coronavirus deaths in many communities.

The local school has given $4500 to not-for-profit organisation The River, which has already distributed the funds to food relief, COVID-19 prevention programs and aid worker wages.

The money will benefit struggling communities in Thailand, Myanmar, Japan and Cambodia.

SCC teacher John Arnold said the idea came to staff after COVID-19 restrictions prevented a group of students from going on an immersion trip to Thailand this year.

“We make the trip every two years with a group of Year 9, 10 and 11 students,” he said.

“For the past few years we've taken them to northern Thailand where we've worked with charity The River.

“Ten students and around four staff were already locked in for this year's trip when we had to pull the pin.”

Every year SCC holds a school fete to raise funds, with 100 per cent of the profit going to local or global charities.

With $4500 left over from last year's fete, SCC staff decided to pledge it to The River.

“Normally we'd take The River supplies or buy supplies over there during our immersion trip, but of course we can't do that this year,” Mr Arnold said.

“They'd contacted us and told us about the massive need in South-East Asia due to coronavirus.

“It's a tough time for people around the world, but if we have anything, we want to give it, because people are desperate.

“Our key goal as a school is to be outward focused.”

The funds were put in an account last Friday and have already been spent.

“It's a simple thing, but just a few dollars given at a school fete all adds up to feed hundreds and hundreds of men, women and children,” Mr Arnold said.

“It's a wonderful feeling to be able to provide where we have extra and to know we're saving lives.”